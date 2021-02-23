Hydra Energy Partners with Chemtrade to Provide Commercial Truck Fleets With Green Hydrogen Below the Cost of Diesel

Hydra's ability to deploy stranded hydrogen assets to fleet operators, who can use it to reduce their fuel costs and meet emission targets, opens up new opportunities for chemical manufacturers. The company's distinctive HaaS model helps commercial fleets reduce costs and emissions with limited risk and no up-front investment. The company installs hydrogen-diesel co-combustion conversion kits into existing semi-trucks and provides the fueling infrastructure for the green hydrogen sourced from chemical producers like Chemtrade at no cost to fleet owners.

California's Low-Carbon Fuel Standard fuel pathways report notes diesel fuel possesses a carbon intensity of 74.86g per megajoule of energy (g CO2/MJ). While still in the process of being defined internationally, a spectrum of colors are typically used to define the carbon intensity of hydrogen, from grey on the higher side and green on the lower end of the spectrum. In Hydra's case, the company applies a circular economy approach using hydrogen gas already vented as a by-product of manufacturing to fuel fleets. In some plant implementations, like its initial Chemtrade project, Hydra can also leverage hydropower to power its compressors, making it possible to achieve under 10.53g per megajoule - fitting within the range of both low-carbon and green hydrogen. This achievement was verified through a full greenhouse life cycle analysis completed by Don O'Connor, CEO of S&T Squared Consultants Inc, the expert behind the greenhouse gas analysis used in British Columbia's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (BC-LCFS) program .

"Hydra enables a rapid and affordable transition to cleaner trucking by turning one's waste into another's valuable resource. According to a report by Navius Research , Hydra's model can be expanded to power tens of thousands of trucks and reduce emissions up to six megatons per year in Canada alone," said Jessica Verhagen, COO of Hydra Energy. "That compares to the same amount of greenhouse gas reductions that the Canadian government forecasts for electric vehicle adoption by 2030."

Global transportation is currently responsible for 16 percent of GHG emissions, with a significant portion from road transport. In Canada, 10.5 percent of these emissions come from freight transportation. In the U.S, this number increases to 23 percent stemming from medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

"Beyond the environmental impact, we've learned from trucking operators that they typically only achieve two to five percent operating margins with fuel costs coming in at half of a fleet's operating expenses," highlights David Batstone, Hydra Energy board member and managing director of Just Business, an impact fund out of Silicon Valley. "This represents an opportunity for a more economical approach made possible by a strategic partnership like the one we've just announced with Chemtrade. We offer the most cost-effective approach for chemical manufacturers to turn an often wasted asset into something of value while delivering hydrogen at below-diesel rates for those commercial truck fleets ready to go green now."

The flagship Hydra-Chemtrade commercial project will break ground this year, with gas expected to be flowing in 2022.

About Hydra Energy

Hydra Energy is the world's first Hydrogen-as-a-Service (HaaS™) provider for commercial fleets looking to reduce costs and emissions today with limited risk and no up-front investment. The company's innovative approach sources green hydrogen from leading chemical partners and provides clean fuel to fleets at below-diesel prices, enabling a rapid and economic transition to cleaner trucking. In exchange for long-term, discounted fuel contracts, Hydra quickly converts semi-truck fleets to a proprietary hydrogen injection system helping operators optimize truck performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions reduction regardless of payload and weather.

Hydra and its partners deliver real hydrogen now and are committed to making the world run greener when it comes to goods' transportation. For more information, please visit www.hydraenergy.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn .

