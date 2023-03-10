Hut 8 Provides Update on Business Combination with USBTC

TORONTO, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has received a no-action letter from the Competition Bureau of Canada ("Competition Bureau") in respect of the Company's previously announced proposed business combination pursuant to which Hut 8 and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp. ("USBTC") will combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the "Transaction"). The no-action letter confirms that the Competition Bureau does not, at this time, intend to challenge the Transaction before the Competition Tribunal under the merger provisions under the Competition Act.

"As we continue to work towards closing the proposed transaction with USBTC, the issuance of this no-action letter is a positive development as it satisfies the Competition Act Approval condition in the business combination agreement. We appreciate the Competition Bureau's professionalism throughout its review process," said Jamie Leverton, CEO of Hut 8.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the remaining regulatory approvals, shareholder approval, court approval, and other customary closing conditions of the Transaction.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, Web 3.0 and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two operational digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any digital asset miner or publicly-traded company globally. With over 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data centre space and cloud capacity connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and predominantly emission-free sources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data centre model that serves both the traditional high performance compute (Web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and Web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

