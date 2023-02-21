Hut 8 advances its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2025 through innovative recycling program

Partnering with Sparta Group's ERS International, Hut 8 recycled retired miners and parts, earning approximately 5,200 high-quality carbon credits

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, partnered with Sparta Group's carbon credit program established by their e-waste division, ERS International, to reduce their carbon footprint by reusing and recycling approximately 220 metric tonnes of electronic waste, earning approximately 5,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent serialized carbon credits.

Under the recycling program, first of its kind in Canada, after accounting for shipping and processing costs, for every metric tonne of carbon dioxide diverted from landfills, one carbon credit is generated. The carbon credits are verified by AET Group, who have been verifiers with BGIS and Brookfield. Hut 8 will receive the carbon credits in the first half of 2023.

"We chose to partner with ERS International because their innovative program allowed us to responsibly recycle obsolete miners while taking meaningful steps to achieve our carbon neutrality goals," said Arnold Lee, Director of ESG at Hut 8. "This program allows Hut 8 to minimize the impact of electronic waste and divert CO 2 from releasing into the atmosphere, while generating verified carbon credits approved by the Canadian Standards Association."

"It's great to have Hut 8, a company that is determined to set an example in terms of reducing carbon footprint in the digital mining sector as one of the first to take advantage of our carbon credit program. Anytime we can help a company achieve their sustainability goals it's a win for us too. We are laser focused on helping companies that trust in our service achieve their carbon neutrality goals through this program," said Joseph Cimorelli, Director of Global Business Development for ERS International.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, Web 3.0 and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario, all located in Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the highest inventories of unencumbered, self-mined Bitcoin of any digital asset miner or publicly traded company globally. With 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data centre space and cloud capacity connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and emission-free resources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data centre model that serves both the traditional high-performance compute (Web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and Web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a public company (TSXV: SAY) focused on advanced technology designed to improve the health of the planet, the health of businesses, and the health of humankind. Sparta owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. At the same time, the company also diverts waste from landfill, transforming it into something of value. While it began as an environmental technology company, Sparta expanded its technological expertise to address the growing demand for healthier workplaces and healthy employees. Its strong Technical Advisory Board reflects Sparta's dedication to advancing technologies that incorporate the latest in high-tech, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to solve some of the world's pressing problems, including climate change, viral outbreaks, and mounting waste. The company is now structured into three divisions: Environment, Innovation, and Energy. These divisions better categorize the growing list of products and services offered by the Company.

