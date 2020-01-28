Hurtigruten Celebrates National Plan a Vacation Day with $500 Deposits for One Day Only and up to 40% Off Through the End of February

Travelers can discover new destinations with savings on expedition cruises to some of the world's most extraordinary areas including Antarctica, Alaska, South America, The Northwest Passage, Norway, Svalbard, Iceland, and Greenland. Guests can choose from a number of itineraries that will travel to the world's most pristine and remote destinations offering a variety of experiences:

Visit centuries old port towns and UNESCO World Heritage Sites in South America (30 percent off starting at $4,387 per person for 14 days, based on April 4, 2020 sail date).

(30 percent off starting at per person for 14 days, based on sail date). Watch for polar bears in Svalbard (30 percent off starting at $5,200 a person for 10 days, based on May 13, 2020 sail date).

(30 percent off starting at a person for 10 days, based on sail date). Walk amongst the penguins in Antarctica (30 percent off from $8,733 a person for 12 days based on November 27, 2020 sail date).

Guests can expect experiences on Hurtigruten's growing fleet of hybrid electric-powered expedition ships including the recently launched MS Roald Amundsen and soon-to-debut MS Fridtjof Nansen. Additional information about Hurtigruten's "The World is Waiting" sale can be found by contacting a travel agent, by calling Hurtigruten at 1-866-679-8305, or by visiting hurtigruten.com/explorer-offers.

*Offer is valid for new, individual bookings only on select 2020 and 2021 departures, is capacity controlled, and subject to change at any time. Featured offer applies to the cruise portion of the package only, and are per person based on double occupancy including Taxes, Fees & Port Expenses. Fares are in USD. To book, please contact your travel agent or the Hurtigruten customer sales center by calling 1-866-679-8305. This offer is only combinable with the Ambassador and Child offers. All expeditions are subject to availability at the time of booking. Other restrictions may apply. Offer is valid through February 28, 2020. Ships' registry: Norway. ©2019 Hurtigruten.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 ships custom built for adventure travel, including the fleet's newest addition, MS Roald Amundsen, the first cruise ship with hybrid electric-powered engines. In addition, two new groundbreaking ships will be delivered: MS Fridtjof Nansen in 2020, and a third new build in 2021. These will be the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, with state-of-the-art green technology and hybrid power. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home. For more information, visit www.hurtigruten.com.

SOURCE Hurtigruten

For further information: Holly Winter, H+K Strategies, [email protected], (305) 443-5454, http://www.hurtigruten.com

Related Links

http://www.hurtigruten.com

