Huron Shores Launches Website for Rural Internet Project Data Collection

IRON BRIDGE, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Municipality of Huron Shores and its Ad Hoc Broadband Committee, in partnership with ROCK Networks, have launched a new rural internet demand aggregation website, www.hmcofi.com, as part of the Huron Shore and Manitoulin Island Community Owned Fibre Infrastructure (H&M COFI). This new platform allows residents to express their interest in bringing high-speed internet to their community, to gather data to best inform the build of a future-proof high-speed broadband network in communities that would otherwise not have any.

"We were delighted to receive the news of the approval for Stage Two of our project for the Government of Ontario's Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program, and with this, we have launched a new data collection tool that is available to homes and businesses for registration," said Georges Bilodeau, Mayor of Huron Shores. "This registry will allow future customers to express their interest in bringing high-speed internet to the community as well as to obtain information about H&M COFI and its benefits to the region."

www.hmcofi.com is a simple-to-use tool where people show their interest in high-speed internet by completing a customer survey, registering, and pre-selecting the kind of service they would like once the network is live. The website also includes an integrated speed test to test the quality of the current internet connection. By signing up and using this platform, residents show where the need for internet is greatest, and the communities with the greatest demand will help us decide where to build first.

This demand aggregation website is made possible in partnership with ROCK Networks, a wireless and broadband solutions provider with specific industry experience working with rural communities to plan, fund, and build high-quality, revenue-generating broadband networks.

ABOUT H&M COFI

The Regional Broadband Network, Huron Shore and Manitoulin Island Community Owned Fibre Infrastructure (H&M COFI), is focused on building a broadband network within the area from Nairn Centre to Echo Bay, including Elliot Lake, Espanola, St. Joseph Island and Manitoulin Island. H&M COFI will improve economic growth and access to health and educational services.

ABOUT ROCK NETWORKS

ROCK Networks is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We've served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

Our areas of expertise are Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; broadband satellite communications; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks. We have national capabilities with locations in St. John's Newfoundland, Dartmouth and Sydney; Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario; and Lethbridge, Alberta.

