Huntington University Signs Three Educational Partnership Agreements at Inaugural Peruvian Canadian Institute Summit

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington University is celebrating a successful inaugural virtual Summit of the Peruvian Canadian Institute (PCI), held in recognition of the bicentennial of the Independence of Peru. The full day, international event was held May 20, 2021 and included experts from Peru and Canada for panel discussions and keynote presentations focused on high-level topics such as Education, Indigenous Relations and Economic Development.

The Summit attracted a dynamic cross-section of dignitaries, speakers and attendees from both Canada and Peru including, His Excellency Roberto Rodriguez Arnillas, Ambassador of Peru to Canada, Mr. Ralph Jansen, Ambassador of Canada to Peru, diplomats from Latin American and Caribbean Embassies and High Commissions in Canada, members of the Canadian Federal Government and Global Affairs Canada, Canadian members of the ParlAmericas, representatives of local government and local Indigenous leaders. The event also featured the presentation of Distinguished Fellowships to 25 outstanding recipients, the establishment of an academic awards program, as well as the signing of educational partnership agreements between Huntington University and three post-secondary institutions in Peru: Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos (Lima), Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria (Lima), Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa (Arequipa).

"With this successful Summit, Huntington University's Peruvian Canadian Institute has effectively positioned itself as a key institution to contribute substantially in the consolidation of the Peru-Canada relationship. The institute is making gains initiating academic alliances between Canadian and Peruvian higher education centres, as well as engaging other sectors, while actively implementing activities concerning Peru's Bicentennial. The comparative experience that countries like Canada can share with Peru is invaluable, and as such I'm extremely proud to witness the signing of educational agreements between Huntington and three universities in Peru. I offer my sincere congratulations to Dr. Kevin McCormick and MP Marc Serré, and thank them for their ongoing efforts in highlighting the many possibilities offered by the bilateral relationship between both countries."

-His Excellency Roberto Rodriguez Arnillas, Ambassador of Peru to Canada and PCI Distinguished Fellow (2021 – inaugural recipient)

The Peruvian Canadian Institute has been in development since 2015 and is housed at and supported by Huntington University in Greater Sudbury. It is led by Huntington's President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Kevin McCormick who serves as the Founding President responsible for all aspects of its operation. The institute is also supported by MP Marc Serré in his role as Founding Chair of the PCI Advisory Council.

"Huntington University is proud to have presented this event, and in so doing, gathered leaders from two continents for the inaugural Peruvian Canadian Institute Summit to expand upon our shared values and convene thoughtful discussions. Bringing together experts in education, Indigenous relations and economic development we were able to share experiences and perspectives in order to explore even more ways Canada and Peru can forge a stronger relationship for our countries, students and businesses. We are also thrilled to announce educational partnerships with three universities from Peru, and look forward to developing exciting initiatives through those academic alliances."

-Dr. Kevin McCormick, President and Vice-Chancellor of Huntington University and Founding President of the Peruvian Canadian Institute

"It's great to see the relationships we can build on a cross-continental scale and especially with countries like Peru who we share so many common goals and values with. This inaugural Summit of the Peruvian Canadian Institute has been an overwhelming success and I look forward to how the institute will continue throughout 2021, to honour the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Peru, while fostering partnerships across various sectors including higher education, through its activities in Canada and Peru."

-Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, Chair of the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas, and Founding Chair of the Peruvian Canadian Institute Advisory Council

The Summit included presentations on the pillar topics of Education, Indigenous Relations and Economic Development by:

The Hon. Senator Rosa Galvez , Vice-Chair of the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas;

, Vice-Chair of the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas; Mr. José Martin Vegas Torres , Coordinator of the Horizontes Rural Secondary Education Program (UNESCO);

, Coordinator of the Horizontes Rural Secondary Education Program (UNESCO); Ms. Tarcila Rivera Zea , Indigenous activist and President of the Executive Council, CHIRAPAQ, Centre for Indigenous Cultures of Peru ;

, Indigenous activist and President of the Executive Council, CHIRAPAQ, Centre for Indigenous Cultures of ; Arturo Ruiz , President of the Peruvian Canadian Chamber of Commerce; and

, President of the Peruvian Canadian Chamber of Commerce; and Mr. Luis Miguel Inchaustegui Zevallos , Former Minister of Energy and Mines ( Peru ).

"This was an amazing first Summit for Huntington University's Peruvian Canadian Institute. The relationships built through this Summit, and the resulting exchange of knowledge, have laid a strong foundation for the future of the institute. We are especially proud of the educational partnership agreements signed today with Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos (Lima), Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria (Lima), and Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa (Arequipa). We are very much looking forward to exploring various opportunities for collaboration with our academic partners in the coming months."

-Mary-Liz Warwick, Chair of the Huntington University Board of Regents

