Huntington Exploration Commences Phase 1 Drill Program on the Winora Gold Project in Northern Ontario

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) ("Huntington" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling on its 100% owned Winora Gold Project ("Winora") located north of Red Lake, Ontario, immediately east of the historic Lingman Lake Gold Mine.

Winora Gold Project location and claim map

Huntington's 1,800 metre ("m") drill program will start with a fence of drill holes along the western claim boundary adjacent to the Lingman Lake gold bearing vein trend, currently held by Signature Resources Ltd. ("Signature"). Surface mapping and prospecting at Winora has identified multiple 1930 to 1940 vintage hand dug trenches following quartz veining extending from the Lingman Lake claim boundary well into the Winora property to the east.

Drilling is targeting the extension of the high-grade gold bearing quartz veins in both the hanging-wall and footwall of a series of east-west trending feldspar porphyry dykes discovered on the Signature side of the claim boundary.

Public information released by Signature suggests that the individual gold zones and the quartz feldspar porphyry intrusions composing the Lingman Lake gold mineralization package, which has been drill tested to 280 m in depth by Signature, may represent a minimum width of 150 m. Mineralization, which is open in all directions, is interpreted by the Company to extend from the Signature property onto Huntington's Winora Property.

Lingman Lake deposit extension towards and the Winora Project claim boundary

"The Winora property represents an excellent opportunity to follow-on and expand upon the recent and historic exploration and development work completed on the Lingman Lake gold zones," commented Bryan Wilson, President & CEO of Huntington Exploration Inc. "This work indicates that the favorable geology of the Lingman Lake gold mineralization does not stop at the property boundaries, providing management with the confidence the mineralization extends into Winora. We look forward to testing the eastward extension of the Lingman Lake gold system. Huntington is well financed for all planned exploration activities with C$8,200,000 currently in treasury."

Following the drilling program, Huntington will complete ground geophysics consisting of Magnetics and Induced Polarization ("IP") before a Phase 2 drill program is initiated.

REVIEW OF TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Durham, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CORPORATE UPDATE

On February 23, 2022, Huntington announced the acquisition of Lago de Oro SA de CV, gaining access to the El Grande Gold Project which covers 550 square kilometer area in the southern extension of the Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico. The acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Huntington to be the first mover in a potential district-scale gold-silver system as the project already contains widespread evidence of gold mineralization with no history of modern exploration to date. Five (5) high priority, large scale mineral occurrences have been identified to date for immediate exploration follow-up and drilling which will commence in Q2 2022.

ABOUT HUNTINGTON

Huntington Exploration is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande gold project covers 550 square kilometers in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrating significant gold and silver mineralization.

The Company also owns two early-stage gold exploration projects in Northwestern Ontario, in which the Company is engaged in ongoing exploration. The Quartz Lake Project is located 50km east of the prolific Red Lake district and demonstrates many similar geological features of other successful exploration plays in the region. The Winora Project is located near Lingman lake, 325 km north of Red Lake and consists of 17 patented mining claims in that are estimated to be within 500 m and on strike with the historic Lingman Lake gold deposit.

Huntington Exploration is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.huntingtonexploration.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC

"Bryan Wilson"

President & CEO

416-543-9945

[email protected]

Note: Huntington's website is expected to relaunch in Q1 2022.

