Huntington Exploration Changes Name to Angel Wing Metals Inc.

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) ("Huntington" or the "Company") announced today that it has changed its name to Angel Wing Metals Inc. ("Angel Wing" or "Angel Wing Metals").

Effective at market open on May 19, 2022, the Company's common shares ("Shares") will be trading on the TSXV under the name Angel Wing Metals Inc., and its new trading symbol "AWM".

The name "Angel Wing Metals" is inspired by the bladed wing-shaped amethyst crystals present in the Angel Wing prospect, one of the five (5) priority targets identified at the recently acquired El Grande Project located in the southern extension of the Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico. The acquisition of the El Grande Project represents a unique opportunity for the Company to be the first mover in a potential district scale gold-silver system as the project already contains widespread evidence of gold mineralization with no history of modern exploration to date and adds significant exploration potential to its strong portfolio of precious metals assets.

The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. On May 19, 2022, HEI Shares that have been deposited in CDS for trading will be automatically converted to Angel Wing Shares and be traded under the symbol AWM. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is 03464G107.

After market open on May 19, 2022, Registered holders of non-deposited HEI Shares, that are physical share certificates and DRS statements that have not been deposited in CDS through a broker, are required to contact Alliance Trust Company to exchange for a DRS statement with the new name of Angel Wing Metals Inc. prior to transferring or depositing.

Alliance Trust Company

#1010, 407-2nd Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Y3

1 (403) 237-6111 [phone]

1 (403) 237-6181 [fax]

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande gold project covers 550 square kilometers in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrating significant gold and silver mineralization.

The Company also owns two early-stage gold exploration projects in Northwestern Ontario, in which the Company is engaged in ongoing exploration. The Winora Project is located near Lingman lake, 325 km north of Red Lake and consists of 17 patented mining claims in that are estimated to be within 500 m and on strike with the historic Lingman Lake gold deposit. The Quartz Lake Project is located 50km east of the prolific Red Lake district and demonstrates many similar geological features of other successful exploration plays in the region.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's interim website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.

"Bryan Wilson"

President & CEO

Tel: 416-543-9945

Email: [email protected]

Note: The Company's new website is expected to launch in Q2 2022.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the outlook on the properties and projects of Angel Wing Metals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Angel Wing Metals' current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Angel Wing Metals and on assumptions Angel Wing Metals believes are reasonable. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Angel Wing Metals to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Angel Wing Metals; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward- looking information can be found in Angel Wing Metals' disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Angel Wing Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Angel Wing Metals as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Angel Wing Metals expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Huntington Exploration Inc.

For further information: Katherine Pryde, Investor Relations, Tel: 646-354-9375, Email: [email protected]