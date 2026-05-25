Hunsbury Capital - Belco Special Situations Fund Exits Investment in FAR Limited

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Hunsbury Capital Inc. and Belco Private Capital Inc. ("Belco") today announced that the Hunsbury Capital – Belco Special Situations Fund LP (the "Fund") has exited its investment in FAR Limited ("FAR") following a period of accretive buybacks, tax-efficient returns of capital, and strong share price appreciation.

"Our investment in FAR is a textbook example of our strategy – identifying deeply mispriced situations and, when helpful, providing constructive engagement," said Nandeep Bamrah, Portfolio Manager. "As we focus on scaling our portfolio, transitioning out of this position is a natural next step. We are grateful to the Board of Directors of FAR ("Board") for considering our viewpoints over the last four years."

"We appreciate the constructive engagement and thoughtful perspective Nandeep and the Fund brought to our company, and we wish them continued success," said Mr. Patrick O'Connor, Chairman of the Board.

About the Fund

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through exposure to a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction investments, focusing on special situations.

Units of the Fund are being offered to accredited investors through Belco. Nandeep Bamrah is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as an Advising Representative and Dealing Representative with Belco.

SOURCE Hunsbury Capital Inc.

Contact : Nandeep Bamrah, [email protected]