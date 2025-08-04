Hunan TV Show Singer 2025 Draws Performers from Multiple Countries

As of now, Singer 2025 has achieved more than 85 billion digital impressions. This year, UNESCO also featured Shan Yichun's adaptation of the song 'Li Bai' in its World Oceans Day campaign, calling for global attention to marine conservation. The show's growing international attention highlights its extraordinary cultural influence, with diverse music, vibrant stagecraft, and heartfelt performances resonating with audiences worldwide.

One of the program's defining strengths lies in its ability to inspire international artists to engage with Chinese culture on a deep level. American singer Mickey Guyton seamlessly wove Chinese lyrics into her performance, expressing her affection for the country. Fellow American Grace Kinstler delivered two moving performances entirely in Chinese, reflecting both the emotional appeal of Mandarin pop and her sincere appreciation for the culture. And Japanese singer BENI was particularly touched by the heartfelt enthusiasm of Chinese audiences.

Offstage, other international performers—including American singers Charlie Puth and Jordan Smith, and Canadian singer Michael Bublé—immersed themselves in traditional Chinese culture. From practicing calligraphy and appreciating the ink paintings of master artist Qi Baishi to experiencing Dragon Boat Festival traditions, traditional Chinese medicine, historic academies' vibes and regional cuisine, they gained firsthand insight into the richness of China's cultural heritage.

Singer 2025 continues to connect the world through music, offering a stage for diverse voices to be heard and heartfelt stories to be shared. The show looks forward to welcoming more artists from around the globe to become part of a shared cultural dialogue.

