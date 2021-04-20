These organic Pro-Cert certified seeds are grown by Nymera – a licensed producer specializing in fresh frozen, terpene-rich, extraction-ready whole flower – on its 86 acres of pristine, organic farmland in Westwold, British Columbia, where Humboldt Seed Company's cannabis breeding specialists guided the effort from day one.

Pro-Cert is accredited by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to provide third-party certification to the Canadian Organic Regime (COR) and its equivalency arrangements. This protection, along with the expertise gained by Humboldt Seed Company founder and CEO Nathaniel Pennington after decades of phenotype hunting and genetics development in Humboldt County and elsewhere, is now available by way of several notable varietals, including Apple Blossom Auto, Magic Melon Auto, All Gas OG, Royal Highness, Vanilla Frosting, Trainwreck, and cult favorite Blueberry Muffin, to name a few.

"We are excited to share a piece of Humboldt's cannabis breeding heritage with the world," noted Ben Lind, Humboldt Seed Company's Chief Science Officer. Lind has spent his career immersed in the culture of growing and breeding cannabis in Northern California, where his passion for saving artisanal varietals includes using ancient genetics as a foundation for creating the strains of the future.

Nymera co-founder and CEO Rick Gill, whose work in the cannabis industry since 2016 has included hands-on cultivation experience, commented, "We are enormously proud to have partnered with Humboldt Seed Company to help bring their amazing genetics to Canadian and international cannabis cultivators. We recognize and appreciate the high level of care and professionalism that Humboldt Seed Company brings to the production of seeds. Their unique talents, which make the brand so phenomenal in the first place, are ones we are determined to emulate."

Alberta-based ANC will handle the relationship with the provincial boards and distribution throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. "When I started growing, Humboldt Seed Company was the first seed I ever bought," said Tairance Rutter, ANC Vice President of Business Development. "Having the opportunity to bring their heritage genetics into the legal market has been a highlight of my career."

About Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company is a Northern California legacy brand providing top-quality genetics to both large-scale cultivators and home growers, with satellite operations in legalized states across the U.S. After 20 years of pioneering research and breeding efforts, they are now bringing their highly sought-after stable seed lines and specialty strains to legal markets worldwide.

For more information, visit https://humboldtseedcompany.com/ .

About Nymera

Nymera specializes in producing the highest-quality fresh frozen, terpene-rich, extraction-ready whole flower. Their team of master cultivators are proud to offer organic Pro-Cert certified, specialized, high-terpene expression varietals grown at their Westwold, British Columbia, farm to the Canadian market.

For more information, visit https://nymera.com/ .

Media Contact: Jaana Prall, [email protected]

SOURCE Humboldt Seed Company

Related Links

https://humboldtseedcompany.com/

