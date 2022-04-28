Humble Cannabis Solutions Announces Exclusive Agreement with LEUNE

Humble has added cannabis lifestyle brand, LEUNE, to its diverse portfolio of offerings in the California market.

market. LEUNE has a well-known reputation for uncompromising quality, product transparency and a commitment to social advocacy.

Humble officially launched in the California market this month, offering a new approach to cannabis sales and distribution.

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) (the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, is excited to announce that its subsidiary Humble Cannabis Solutions ("Humble") has signed an exclusive sales agreement with LEUNE, one of California's premier cannabis lifestyle brands. Through the agreement, Humble will be responsible for exclusive sales representation for LEUNE branded products across the California market, with a focus on generating new listings, trade marketing services, promotional services, and commercial planning support.

"We are very excited to welcome LEUNE to the Humble portfolio. Their reputation for quality products and their commitment to social advocacy has won over the California consumer. The team can't wait to introduce LEUNE to new markets and support brand growth," said Jessica Hulser, General Manager, U.S. Operations at Humble & Fume Inc. "I am also thrilled to welcome Kristi Klupar to the Humble organization. Kristi has a strong sales background in the California market and will bring tremendous value to all our brand partners."

LEUNE is one of the fastest growing cannabis lifestyle brands in California, bringing together a community of cannabis-curious people who want to live a more well-designed life, down to the cannabis products they choose. With uncompromising quality standards, LEUNE has left its mark on both retailers and consumers with a suite of premium cannabis products, including pre-rolls, jarred flower, all-in-one vaporizers, solventless rosin gummies and PAX vape cartridges, as well as the LEUNE Lab lineup of cannabis accessories and apparel.

"Following significant growth in 2021 in California and the brand expanding rapidly into new markets, the brand's continued growth demands a more robust approach to sales of LEUNE branded cannabis products in California. Humble not only had a great pitch (ever important in a great sales organization) but more importantly, the talent to back it up," said Nidhi Lucky Handa, LEUNE founder, and Chief Executive Officer.

"With real experience and proven track records in cannabis sales under the helm of Jessica Hulser and Kristi Klupar, I look forward to watching LEUNE continue to grow in California."

"As LEUNE enters the next phase of growth, we believe Humble's new approach to cannabis sales will open more doors and build on the existing consumer base in California. As the only fully integrated cannabis and accessories provider in North America, we are committed to working with brand partners to build long term success. I am thrilled to join the Humble team and work with fantastic women-led brands like LEUNE," said Kristi Klupar, National Director of Sales and Brand Development at Humble.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of four subsidiaries that represents its vertical integration across North America; B.O.B. Headquarters Inc. / Humble+Fume, Windship Trading LLC, Humble Cannabis Solutions and Fume Labs Inc.

About LEUNE

LEUNE is a California-born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that 'getting high' only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising brand quality standards, LEUNE aims to create new ideals in the space. For more information on LEUNE and where to purchase, please visit www.LEUNE.co and www.LEUNElab.com - and you can find the brand on Instagram at @LEUNEbrand and @LEUNElab.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, the Company's plans for expansion into the United States including its distribution infrastructure, the Company's assessment of the cannabis market, and its position in it, in Canada and the United States and the State of California, the demand for cannabis in Canada and the United States and California and the expected results for brand partners of the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the potential impact on brands that engage Humble for distribution and / or sales agency and the future of the cannabis edibles industry in Canada and the United States and California including the anticipated ongoing consumer demand, are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur as described herein. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's disclosure available on its SEDAR profile (at www.sedar.com) for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans including that marijuana is illegal under U.S. federal law and that enforcement of relevant laws is a significant risk.

SOURCE Humble & Fume Inc.

For further information: Nicole Sale, Vice President Marketing and Communication, Humble and Fume, Inc., [email protected], 1-877-438-4367