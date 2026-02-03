Humane Society of Oakville, Milton & Halton Receives Transformative $10 Million Gift from Philanthropist and Longtime Supporter Klaus Bytzek

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Humane Society of Oakville, Milton & Halton (HSOMH) is thrilled to announce a transformative $10 million gift from longtime supporter Klaus Bytzek. This landmark donation will support pets and the people who love them across the community for generations to come.

Mr. Bytzek has been a dedicated supporter of the shelter for many years, and this historic contribution marks the most significant gift in HSOMH's history.

"This is an extraordinary gift from a truly remarkable philanthropist. Mr. Bytzek's compassion for animals is evident in his actions, and he has shared his hope that this generosity will inspire many others to give.

We are deeply grateful to Mr. Bytzek for his extraordinary generosity and the difference it will make, both now and in the future," said Jeff Vallentin, Executive Director, HSOMH.

The gift comes at a pivotal time for HSOMH. The organization has sold its current property to the Town of Oakville and is actively planning a new, modern animal centre designed to meet the growing needs of the region. The future facility will expand HSOMH's ability to care for more animals, support more families, and deliver enhanced programs and services in a purpose-built space.

Mr. Bytzek's generosity provides lead support to make this vision a reality. Even as this gift helps us build for the future, it is already at work supporting the animals in our care today with the compassion, treatment, and comfort they need while we bring the new shelter to life.

"It is a powerful vote of confidence in our mission," said Vallentin. "Mr. Bytzek's generosity brings us significantly closer to realizing a new shelter and ensures a bright future for the animals and families who rely on us."

About the Humane Society of Oakville, Milton & Halton

Since 1936, HSOMH has been a community hub where compassion, education, and action come together to strengthen the human-animal bond. Serving the communities of Oakville, Milton, and Halton, HSOMH provides shelter, animal services, education, and outreach to promote animal well-being and responsible pet ownership.

For more information, visit HSOMH.ca.

