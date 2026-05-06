HUMANCONTACT selected to produce the Ottawa 200 Block Party with Rev Hospitality Co., Spruce Creative, and MR-63

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - HUMANCONTACT Inc. has been selected to produce the Ottawa 200 Block Party, the flagship event celebrating the City's bicentennial anniversary on September 26th, 2026. The event will take place 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Marion Dewar Plaza. This free, inclusive, all-ages celebration will bring people together from Ottawa and beyond, offering a rare opportunity to experience the best of the city all in one place, all in one day. The day will showcase both the rich history and bright future of Ottawa through a blend of cultural programming, musical performances, workshops, and curated food and beverage vendors. Visitors can expect a vibrant, high-energy celebration that captures the spirit of the city, and reflects how its identity has been shaped by many communities and people over time.

Ottawa 200 Block Party (CNW Group/HUMANCONTACT)

HUMANCONTACT produces some of Canada's largest public and corporate events, including the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend Running & Fitness Expo. They are joined by a collaborative team of creative partners, including Rev Hospitality Co., Spruce Creative, and MR-63, who bring a dynamic range of expertise, experience and perspectives to the project.

"Ottawa's 200th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation moment for our city. With HUMANCONTACT leading this event, we are bringing together an experienced team that knows how to create dynamic, inclusive celebrations. This Block Party will welcome residents from across our city into the heart of downtown for a full day of music, culture, and local food. We've said from the beginning that Ottawa 200 will be about bringing people together, and this event will do exactly that and give residents a celebration they can be proud of."

-- Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

Additional details, including programming highlights, participating partners, and more, will be announced in the coming months. We look forward to celebrating with you in September.

SOURCE HUMANCONTACT

For sponsorship, partnership, or media inquiries regarding the Ottawa 200 Block Party, please contact [email protected].