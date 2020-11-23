Human Horizons' Super SUV, HiPhi X, Wows Crowds at Guangzhou Auto Show

Held annually since 2003, the Guangzhou Auto Show is South China's largest exhibition for cars, accessories and other motor vehicles. The event is an opportunity for carmakers around the world to gather and showcase their latest innovations and newest offerings. Following great success at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show in October and Shanghai 2020 China International Import Expo in November, Guangzhou marks another important milestone for the HiPhi X on the road to mass-production.

The super SUV displayed at the exhibition garnered much attention with a choreographed performance to the tunes of "Red Sun" and "I Love You China" synchronizing the music with the vehicle's lighting and door system to resemble a dance. The performances showcased the HiPhi X's innovative NT Door system, its sleek modern design inside and out, and the unique functionality of its lighting systems.

After the pre-production vehicles completed the world-first autonomous vehicle roll-off just last month on October 30, Human Horizons is set to begin official deliveries of the HiPhi X in mid-2021.Vehicle production will ramp up throughout the year utilizing the nearly entirely automated manufacturing facility in Yancheng. The HiPhi X is available in either four-seater or six-seater for RMB 800,000 and RMB 680,000 respectively. As well as being regarded as honorable first customers, the first 3,000 owners of the Founders Edition will also be awarded a lifetime service guarantee.

Underpinned by the fundamental principles of "design defined by scenarios, vehicles defined by software, and value defined by co-creation", HiPhi X is a unique addition to the world of super electric vehicles. Human Horizons have defined a new market segment for the vehicle, which is called TECHLUXE®; a unique combination of a luxury vehicle with cutting-edge technological functionality.

HiPhi X also provides outstanding vehicle performance. It is able to go from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a cruising range of 550km. Active rear-wheel drive steering provides a turning radius comparable to a small car. Driver comfort and world class functionality is provided through an AI assistant - HiPhiGo, together with a TouchPad enabled multi-function steering wheel, HiPhi X also has the world's first Level 4 Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP) system built into a production vehicle.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction. It also embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

SOURCE Human Horizons

