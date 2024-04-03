Human Frontier Science Program: Research Grants Awarded to 108 of the Most Pioneering Life Scientists from 23 Nations

STRASBOURG, France, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Representing only the most daring and truly pioneering life science research, 108 of the world's top scientists from 23 nations have won 2024 Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) Research Grants.

"Excellence isn't enough for us – we support research to explore whole new vistas in life science," said HFSP Chief Scientific Officer Guntram Bauer. "HFSP research grants are among the most competitive and coveted awards, and this year's awardees are impressive."

Scientists working in these nations have won HFSP Research Grants for 2024-2027:

Argentina France Norway Australia Germany Portugal Austria Israel Spain Belgium Italy South Africa Canada Japan Sweden China The Netherlands Switzerland Denmark New Zealand (Aotearoa) United Kingdom Ethiopia

United States of America

Online Booklet Listing Winners, Laboratories, Institutions, and Planned Work:

To view the 2024 HFSP Research Grant Awardees and the Index by Country of the Research Grant Awardees.

About HFSP Awards:

HFSP Research Grants last for three years and on average, provide $400,000 USD per year. Our Program Grants are awarded to teams of two to four scientists, at any stage of their careers, who embark upon a new collaborative project. Our Early Career Grants require all team members are within five years of obtaining an independent position and that it has been no more than 10 years since they earned their Ph.D.

Among all our awardees we seek scientists who form internationally, preferably intercontinentally, collaborative teams, who have not worked together before, and who are engaging in work for which they have no preliminary data. In this regard, HFSP fosters frontier research and science diplomacy.

The Human Frontier Science Program was founded in 1989 by the G7 nations and the European Commission to advance international research and training at the frontier of the life sciences. Its aims are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, as well as from the European Commission. Since 1990, more than 8,500 researchers from more than 70 countries have been supported. Of these, 29 HFSP awardees have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

