Huer Foods® Heats Up the Candy Aisle, Introducing the Frank's RedHot® Spicy Gummy Bear

Canada's favourite gummy brand teams up with Frank's RedHot® for a candy creation that's as bold as it is delicious

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Hold onto your taste buds, Canada. Huer Foods® is the country's gummy candy innovator, and Frank's RedHot® is the #1 hot sauce in the world. * We have teamed up to unleash a candy mashup nobody saw coming: Huer x Frank's RedHot® Spicy Gummy Bears. This collaboration marks a significant moment in the "swicy" (sweet and spicy) category, indulging the growing demand for bold and complex flavour profiles among Canadian consumers.

This isn't just candy. It's Huer's soft, juicy, fruity bears sprinkled with Frank's RedHot ® Original Seasoning Blend. It's the collision of sweet and spicy — Huer x Frank's RedHot Spicy Gummy Bears bring a fiery flavour punch that's equal parts playful and powerful: a fruity pop followed by the unmistakable tangy kick of Frank's RedHot® - proving that sugar and spice really do play nice.

The timing couldn't be hotter: 51% of Canadians are already consuming spicy foods at least once a week** with Gen Z leading the charge, unapologetically adding heat to everything from avocado toast to ice cream to lattes.

"Canadians are turning up the heat on everything they eat," said Molly Clinton, Head of Marketing at Huer Foods. "From hot condiments to spicy cocktails, swicy is everywhere. After the buzz around our Sweet 'N Spicy gummies, we knew it was time to go bolder, and nobody does spicy better than Frank's RedHot®."

"Frank's RedHot has always been about bringing the perfect balance of flavor and heat," said Valda Coryat, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc. "We hit the 'sweet spot' and created a swicy candy with a kick that's sure to delight."

Frank's RedHot Spicy Gummy Bears is now available for purchase in multiple sizes, perfect for on-the-go or as a crowd-pleasing snack. The sweet and spicy collaboration is igniting confectionery aisles with flavour in retailers nationwide, and on Huer's Amazon storefront . Visit Huer's store locator to find a seller near you.

Get ready, Canada. Candy just got hot.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2024 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2023 through all retail channels. Hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment made from chiles and excludes chili paste, chili oil and dried chili powder/flakes.

**Source Agri?Food Analytics Lab, Dalhousie University; based on research conducted by Dr. Sylvain Charlebois in April 2023 that looked at how often people consume spicy food as part of their regular diet.

About Huer Foods ®

Huer Foods is Canada's most innovative gummy company, crafting playful, unexpected, joy-sparking confections that delight candy lovers nationwide. From classic fan-favorites to bold trendsetters, Huer brings imagination to every chew. Huer lives for the here and now, for the adventure of creation and the thrill of a delightfully crafted confection. For the ability to share and spread happiness, and to spark joy in the simplest of moments. For even more magic, visit www.huerfoods.com or follow us on Instagram @HuerFoods.

About Frank's RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

