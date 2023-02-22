100% of Net Proceeds from the Sale of all HBC Point Blankets Now Go to Indigenous Peoples

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay Foundation and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund are pleased to announce that applications for Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund open on February 23, 2023. Oshki Wupoowane launched on September 30, with an initial $1 million investment from Hudson's Bay Foundation and a commitment to direct 100% of net proceeds from the sale of all HBC Point Blankets to The Blanket Fund moving forward. Since then, The Blanket Fund has grown to more than $1.5 million, which will be disbursed to successful applicants over multiple years.

Through two grant streams, The Blanket Fund will provide support for Indigenous cultural, artistic, and educational activities. Indigenous people, as well as Indigenous-led initiatives and organizations in Canada, are eligible.

The Capacity Building grant stream (up to $175,000/year) will support grassroots Indigenous charities, programs, communities, and initiatives with the potential for significant impact. This grant stream commits to multi-year relationships, in an effort to increase the capacity, networks, programs, and profile of the partners selected.

The Reconciliation Action grant stream (ranging from $1,500-$15,000) will support community-level reconciliation activities, events, and initiatives that contribute to cultural revitalization; elevate Indigenous culture, languages, and traditions; increase understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples; or other grassroots initiatives that move reconciliation forward.

"We are proud to open applications for Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund with our partners at Hudson's Bay," said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. "Not only will The Blanket Fund provide impactful support to Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous-led organizations, but it offers people in Canada a tangible way to join us in advancing our collective journey toward reconciliation through the purchase of the iconic and historically complex HBC Point Blanket."

"Oshki Wupoowane is an important and meaningful initiative that not only generates significant funding, but encourages learning and dialogue around reconciliation," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay. "We believe that support of grassroots programs led by Indigenous communities and people is critical to reconciliation and creating an equitable and just society."

For more information about the grant application process, deadlines, eligibility, and more please visit www.downiewenjack.ca/the-blanket-fund.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY FOUNDATION

Hudson's Bay Foundation is a registered charity, working to address racial inequality by investing in education, employment and empowerment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour. In 2021, Hudson's Bay Foundation launched Hudson's Bay Foundation Charter for Change, committing $30 million over 10 years to accelerate racial equity in communities across Canada. By partnering with organizations doing critical work under its three pillars, Hudson's Bay Foundation provides funding for programs and initiatives driving meaningful and sustainable change.

ABOUT THE GORD DOWNIE AND CHANIE WENJACK FUND

Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada. Learn more at DownieWenjack.ca.

