Hudbay Announces Upsize to Bought Deal Equity Offering to US$350 Million

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) announced that the Company has agreed with the syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters") to increase the size of its previously announced equity offering. The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis from the Company, a total of 36,840,000 common shares of Hudbay ("Common Shares") at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$349,980,000 (the "Offering").

Hudbay has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, by the Underwriters at any time until and including 30 days after closing of the Offering. The maximum gross proceeds raised under the Offering will be US$402,477,000 in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.

In all other respects, the terms of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the original press release dated May 21, 2024.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

