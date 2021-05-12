Hublot Launches Its First NFT With the Big Bang E UEFA EURO 2020™

There are just 30 days to go before UEFA EURO 2020™ kicks off! Fans around the world are delighted to finally follow this competition, which has been postponed for a year as a result of the pandemic. To celebrate, Hublot is unveiling its Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020™ connected watch. Once again, Hublot is enabling football fans to keep pace with the competition by wearing their very own virtual stadium on their wrist.

The bezel on the Big Bang e watch sports is the colours of the flags of the 12 nations initially planned to host. Aesthetically, it features the attributes of the brand's iconic Big Bang model. It is available in a 42mm case in Black Magic. The sapphire crystal means the AMOLED high definition touchscreen is easy to use while, just like a mechanical watch, the push-button on the rotary crown is used to activate its functions.

The complex electronic module operates on WearOS by Google software, which has been adapted and perfected to meet Hublot's requirements, notably via an app specially dedicated to football which enables users to follow the competition in real time. Amongst the features of this watch, in addition, of course, to following the timing of the matches with timekeeping, half-time, extra time and the end of the match, the Big Bang e also notifies the wearer of cards awarded, player substitutions, penalties and goals. There is also the option to view information on the team line-ups, the players' rankings and their position on the field. Moreover, users will also be able to download, free of charge, dials in the colour of their country exclusively developed for the Big Bang e from the Google Play Store. In addition, as well as the magnificent rubber strap with titanium deployant buckle clasp supplied as standard, fans will have the opportunity to purchase other straps in the colours of their favourite teams. These will be easily interchangeable thanks to the famous one-click system developed by Hublot.

For the UEFA EURO 2020™ European Championship, Hublot will be equipping all the referees officiating during the tournament with special Big Bang e Referee watches. The board used by the fourth official to show player substitutions will also be sporting Hublot colours.

Hublot has pursued its exploration in every dimension of technology and so, from 12th May, is launching a podcast series called "Hublot Fusion Podcast". Hosted by French sports broadcast journalist Anne-Laure Bonnet, these 12 episodes will feature interviews with footballing legends, as well as with friends and ambassadors of Hublot. The podcasts will focus on the 12 universal values of victory: solidarity, union, passion, commitment, inclusion, equality, friendship, justice, respect, fair play, tolerance and sharing.

In another major new initiative, 200 customers of the Big Bang e joining the Hublotista community will be given a non-fungible token (NFT) containing an excerpt from one of the episodes of the "Hublot Fusion Podcast"! These tokens were developed with the leading ETHEREUM software company : ConsenSys. The tokens strictly comply with the ERC-1155 standard, and their owners can exchange these tokens on platforms which are benchmarks in the world of NFTs, including OpenSea.

The Hublot Big Bang e UEFA EURO 2020™ connected watch is available exclusively on the brand's e-commerce platform www.hublot.com and from Hublot boutiques.

