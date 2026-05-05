Huayan Robotics to Debut in Broader America at FABTECH Mexico 2026 After HKEX Listing

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Huayan Robotics, a HKEX-listed specialist in intelligent collaborative robotics, is ready to showcase advanced cobot solutions at FABTECH Mexico 2026, from May 12 to 14, at Centro Banamex (Stand 1539), Mexico City. This is Huayan's first appearance in the Broader American market following its official listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1021.HK) on March 30, 2026.

Huayan Robotics at Fabtech Mexico 2026

At the exhibition, Huayan Robotics will present efficient, flexible, and high-performance automation solutions for global manufacturers, including welding, CNC loading and unloading, smooth drag-to-teach cobots, and a heavy-payload palletizing workstation. Highlights include:

Ultra-long reach welding cobot

The E12-Pro cobot features a 1.8 m reach for large-scale metal processing and welding, meeting the needs of large and complex workpiece fabrication without external axes (lift columns, linear tracks, etc.). According to tested results, this unit produces the equivalent output of up to three short-arm robots in fixed workstations, optimizing both space and cost efficiency.

Heavy payload palletizing robot

With a 50 kg payload, 2 m reach, and a cycle rate of 8–13 cycles per minute, the S50 heavy payload robot ensures stable, efficient palletizing for high-throughput operations across food & beverage, daily chemicals, and logistics.

High-speed CNC loading and unloading

Huayan Robotics focuses on upgrading CNC loading and unloading through optimized motor control and algorithms, speeding up this process by up to 50%. Leveraging this, Huayan's cobots can be seamlessly integrated with CNC machines by supporting both internal/external deployment and high-speed/collaborative operation modes, offering efficient, flexible, and cost-effective automation solutions for CNC manufacturers.

Interactive collaborative robot experience

The Smooth Drag-to-Teach cobot will be presented through close interaction with visitors, showcasing its safety, flexibility, and user-friendly design for human-robot collaboration.

For more information, please visit Huayan Robotics at Stand 1539 during FABTECH Mexico 2026 to explore the latest collaborative robot solutions.

About Huayan Robotics

Huayan Robotics specializes in collaborative robot solutions for welding, palletizing, assembly, screwdriving, spraying, and more, serving manufacturers in over 50 countries and regions to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and operational performance.

Backed by over 20 years of expertise and following its recent listing, Huayan Robotics continues to expand globally, driven by its mission: Robotics for Humanity.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.huayan-robotics.net/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huayanrobotics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Huayanrobotics

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Guangdong Huayan Robotics Co., Ltd.