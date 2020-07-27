Huawei's Petal Search is your gateway to a million apps - available in Canada now

Gateway to a million apps It is now even easier for Huawei users to have the apps they want on their HMS devices.

Phone Clone – One easy way to transfer your apps, contacts, data, files and photos from your old smartphone to your new smartphone, in a few simple steps. AppGallery – Huawei's official app store with more than 420M monthly active users and a constantly growing list of apps. Available in more than 170 countries, AppGallery is the 3rd largest app marketplace in the world. Petal Search – one of three ways in which Huawei users can find and download and update apps on to their HMS devices, alongside AppGallery and Phone Clone. Simply use it directly from the home screen of your device.

A new search experience

Petal Search brings an alternative search experience that locates and aggregates information, delivering the most accurate and relevant results for each user in order to enable them to fully personalise and manage their smartphone experience.

In addition to news, images and entertainment, the search tool lists apps from multiple sources - always listing the source origin. Huawei's AppGallery is completely integrated into the widget and any apps already available in the AppGallery will appear at the top of any search in the new tool. Hundreds of new apps continue to be added to the AppGallery every week.

Created in partnership with global search engine leaders, including Bing, Qwant and Yandex, Petal Search brings together the best in hardware-based security and safety technologies, combined with the unparalleled privacy standards set by these leading privacy-by-design search engines, to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security for Huawei users.

Availability

Petal Search currently supports more than 40 languages and is available in 45 countries and regions, with plans for wider rollout to even more countries in the future. The new search tool is available for download from HUAWEI AppGallery for current Huawei users and new users of Huawei's latest flagship HUAWEI P40 Series 5G. Simply open AppGallery and search for Petal Search. The HUAWEI P40 Series 5G is available at the following Canadian carriers and retailers: Bell, TELUS, Videotron, SaskTel, Koodo, Virgin Mobile, The Mobile Shop, The Source, Visions Electronics and more.

For more information on Petal Search please visit our website.

About Huawei Consumer BG and Huawei Canada

Huawei is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, with operations in more than 170 countries. In addition to smartphones, Huawei's Consumer offerings include PCs, tablets, wearables and other products. Huawei has been operating in Canada since 2008, and currently has a workforce of 1200 people. Huawei's Canada Research Centre employs more than 500 engineers and researchers, and is ranked 25th in Canada for R&D investment. Huawei is committed to providing leading-edge technology to Canadian operators, customers and consumers.

