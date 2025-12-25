HTX Year-End Carnival Launches 200,000 USDT Airdrop Giveaway in Partnership with the TRON Ecosystem

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the festive season ignites year-end market momentum, HTX is proud to announce the launch of its flagship annual event: the HTX Year-End Carnival . Running from December 22, 2025 to January 18, 2026, the celebration offers a massive 200,000 USDT prize pool to users worldwide.

This year's carnival is a joint initiative sponsored by leading projects within the TRON ecosystem, including TRON DAO, SunPump, JUST, AINFT, BitTorrent, WINkLink, Steemit, and SunGenX. Serving as the central hub, HTX is leveraging these partnerships to catalyze market activity, offering a diverse array of trading incentives, token airdrops, and interactive community challenges.

28 Days of Nonstop Airdrops, Plus 10,000 USDT in Extra Holiday Bonuses

The centerpiece of the carnival is a 28-day consecutive airdrop campaign. Each day at 03:00 (UTC), 5,000 USDT in rewards will be available via the HTX App on a first-come, first-served basis.

To celebrate the peak of the holidays, HTX will also distribute an extra 10,000 USDT in "no-threshold" airdrops on Christmas Day (December 25) and New Year's Day (January 1). These bonuses will be released alongside the daily rewards.

How to Qualify: Simply complete one trade or one community interaction (post, comment, like, or share) between December 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026.

Claiming Period: Qualification enables reward claims starting 48 hours after the task is completed (e.g., a trade on Dec 22 unlocks claims starting Dec 24). Users are encouraged to set a daily reminder for 03:00 (UTC) to secure their share.

The HTX x TRON Ecosystem Collaboration Powers Event Momentum

This event represents a deep collaboration between HTX and the TRON ecosystem. With the participation of core TRON projects such as SunPump, JUST, AINFT, BitTorrent, WINkLink, Steemit, and SunGenX, the event delivers strong reward support while enabling users to experience firsthand the application value and growth potential of the TRON network.

The HTX Year-End Carnival features a multi-tiered reward system tailored to users with different trading preferences and levels of engagement. Throughout the event, users can unlock trading bonuses by completing designated tasks and participate in multiple rounds of festive airdrops.

The carnival is structured into three strategic phases designed to maximize user value:

The Initial Phase: Focuses on community growth through ecosystem quizzes, holiday-themed interactions, and price prediction challenges. The Core Trading Phase: Highlights TRON ecosystem assets with specialized incentives across Futures, Spot, and Copy Trading. The Closing Phase: Intensifies rewards with milestone bonuses to conclude the year on a high note.

Year-End Momentum, HTX Empowers Users with Ongoing Rewards

As one of the platform's premier annual initiatives, HTX's Year-End Trading Carnival is more than a holiday giveaway. It serves as a comprehensive showcase of HTX's commitment to user value, premium trading experiences, and ecosystem synergy at this pivotal year-end moment. With the official launch of the event, trading activity on HTX is poised to reach new heights. Through these ongoing initiatives, HTX remains dedicated to capturing year-end market momentum together with users worldwide.

The festivities are already underway. Join the HTX Year-End Carnival today and capture your share of the 200,000 USDT prize pool.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].