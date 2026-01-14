HTX Ventures Named "Best Web3 Venture Capital of the Year" at the 12th Hong Kong Listed Companies Awards Ceremony, Empowering Hong Kong's Next-Generation Web3 Financial Ecosystem

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- On January 9, the 2025 Hong Kong Wealth Management Summit and the 12th Hong Kong Listed Companies Awards Ceremony were held in Hong Kong. Alec, Head of HTX Ventures, was invited to share insights on the evolving landscape of Hong Kong's wealth management industry, and cross-industry collaboration within the Real-World Asset (RWA) ecosystem.

Strategic Conviction: Productive RWAs, AI Finance, and Compliant Payments

HTX Ventures head, Alec at the roundtable HTX Ventures receives the "Best Web3 Venture Capital of the Year" award

Speaking at the panel discussion "A New Global Benchmark for Asset Allocation: The Rise of Hong Kong Wealth Management and Its Future Outlook," Alec analyzed that as regulatory clarity improves and institutional capital flows into the market, several key directions within the convergence of global wealth management and Web3 deserve sustained attention:

Yield-Generating Real-World Assets: Platforms focused on tokenizing traditionally high-barrier assets such as private equity (PE), private credit, and green finance debt instruments.

AI-Agentic Finance: Middleware solutions that effectively integrate AI-driven investment strategies with Hong Kong SFC-compliant frameworks.

Compliant Stablecoins and Payment Gateways: Centered around HKD-backed stablecoins, these infrastructures support cross-border trade settlement and B2B payments, serving as foundational layers for wealth management by enabling the instant conversion of traditional fiat assets into on-chain assets.

Evolving Investment Logic: Building Foundations Amid Constant Change

Beyond sector selection, HTX Ventures emphasizes a project's ability to evolve within a shifting market. Alec highlighted three core evaluation dimensions:

Architectural Flexibility: In an increasingly multipolar regulatory landscape, modular and scalable system architectures enable projects to adapt to jurisdiction-specific compliance requirements without reconstructing their core infrastructure.

Sustained Competitiveness and Demand Alignment: HTX Ventures goes beyond capital deployment by leveraging its global user data and industry insights to help projects establish efficient feedback loops and agile iteration mechanisms, ensuring long-term relevance in the competitive Web3 and AI arena.

Ecosystem Connectivity and Access to Unique Assets: Through its global fund network and ecosystem partnerships, HTX Ventures directly connects projects to unique asset sources worldwide, significantly shortening the cycle from proof of concept to commercial monetization, and helping the projects secure first-mover advantages.

Alec emphasized that HTX Ventures will continue to invest in projects combining frontier technology with real-world utility in their early stages, strengthen blockchain infrastructure investments, and help accelerate the large-scale adoption of Web3.

HTX Ventures Awarded "Best Web3 Venture Capital of the Year"

At the ceremony, HTX Ventures was honored with the "Best Web3 Venture Capital of the Year" award, in recognition of its sustained contributions to the global Web3 ecosystem and its outstanding investment performance.

In recent years, HTX Ventures has been increasing its investments in Web3 infrastructure and innovative applications, establishing a clear and disciplined investment framework across the integration of blockchain technology with real-world business scenarios, global compliance pathways, and long-term value creation. Its systematic approach has earned broad recognition across the industry.

Founded in 2012, the Hong Kong Listed Companies Awards Ceremony, jointly initiated by Tencent and Finet Group, aims to promote the healthy development of Hong Kong's capital markets through annual rankings and awards. Featuring high-level forums with an award ceremony, the event has grown into one of Hong Kong's most influential annual gatherings for the financial and investment community.

This award not only affirms HTX Ventures' past achievements as a deeply engaged participant in the global Web3 movement, but also reinforces its commitment to deepening its presence in Hong Kong while connecting global opportunities. As Hong Kong emerges as a hub for institutionalized Web3 narratives, HTX Ventures will continue to act as connectors and enablers, introducing unique assets, compliant technological architectures, and forward-looking business models into the Hong Kong market. Jointly, they contribute to the sustainable prosperity of Hong Kong's capital markets.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem. Visit us here.

