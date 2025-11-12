HTX Trading Championship in Full Swing: Reap $200,000 in Individual Challenge by Spot and Futures Trading

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- As market volatility intensifies across the crypto landscape, only those with skill and strategy can navigate the waves and reign supreme. HTX, a globally leading cryptocurrency exchange, is calling on traders worldwide to join its biggest contest yet - the Trading Championship. Featuring a total prize pool of over $1 million, the event gathers the world's top trading talents for the ultimate battle.

In this ultimate showdown of trading prowess, whether you are a seasoned spot veteran or a futures newcomer, you will find your own glory on the dedicated battlefield. Go to the event page>>

Trading Championship: A Global Trading Festival Begins

The HTX Trading Championship fuels global excitement with three thrilling stages designed for every kind of trader:

Points Challenge (Oct 31 - Nov 9): Complete tasks to collect "Gold Coins" and redeem premium Dyson prizes





Complete tasks to collect "Gold Coins" and redeem premium Dyson prizes Individual Challenge (Nov 11-26) : Compete across both spot and futures trading to claim your share of $200,000 in rewards





: Compete across both spot and futures trading to claim your share of $200,000 in rewards Team Challenge (Nov 11 - Dec 16): Form your team early (only from Nov 11 - 26) and trade your way to a massive $400,000 prize pool, with double rewards for team leaders.

To welcome new users, HTX is rolling out an exclusive $50,000 Newcomer Welcome Bonus. Newly registered participants can claim Trading Fee Rebate Vouchers and SmartEarn APY Booster Coupons, and even unlock up to 1,200 USDT trial bonus for their first trade. What's more, the platform introduces a "Doubled Bonus" for winners from the Individual or Team Challenge to receive up to doubled rewards! HTX is crafting an all-inclusive competition ecosystem where every participant, from beginner to pro, can win big and enjoy the thrill of trading.

Individual Challenge: Showcase Spot and Futures Trading Prowess and Win Big

As the highlight of the Championship, the Individual Challenge kicks off on November 11, 10:00 (UTC) and runs through November 26, 10:00 (UTC). This global arena invites traders of all levels to test their trading strategies and compete for a total prize pool of $200,000.

The Individual Challenge sets two trading sections across spot and futures markets, each offering a $100,000 prize pool. Users can register on the event page and start spot or futures trading to join the leaderboard competition.

Spot Trading Section:

New users or those trading spot for the first time will receive $3 in HTX tokens for their first trade over 100 USDT. First come, first served.





Traders with cumulative spot trading volume above 1,000 USDT qualify for the leaderboard. The champion wins $30,000, the runner-up $20,000, the third place $10,000, ranks 4-10 a share of $24,000, and all other eligible participants split $10,000 proportionally.

Futures Trading Section:

New users enjoy a $3 HTX token for their first futures trade. The total newcomer prize pool is set at $6,000.





for their first futures trade. The total newcomer prize pool is set at $6,000. Those with a cumulative trading volume above 10,000 USDT can climb the leaderboard, where the top trader takes home $30,000, and other finalists share in generous rewards.

Whether you're an aggressive high-roller aiming for big wins, or a steady strategist focused on long-term gains, HTX gives every style a stage to shine. Even if you're not a trader, you can still log in daily to the Championship page for free lucky draws and crypto giveaways. More participation equals more rewards. Strength is glory. This November, step into the HTX Trading Championship, go head-to-head with the world's best, and trade your way to both honor and massive rewards.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

