HTX Launches SunPump Ecosystem Trading Competition Round 2, Offering a 10,000 USDT Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, has officially launched Round 2 of the SunPump Ecosystem Trading Competition. This event invites users to engage in both spot and futures trading for a chance to share a 10,000 USDT prize pool. The competition is designed to boost activity across key SunPump ecosystem tokens while providing traders with additional incentives and diversified market opportunities.

Round 2 runs from 10:00 (UTC) on January 5 to 10:00 (UTC) on January 18, 2026. During the period, users can participate by visiting the official event pages and trading designated SunPump ecosystem tokens in either the spot or futures markets. Eligible participants will be ranked based on their trading volume and rewarded accordingly.

Two Trading Tracks Covering Spot and Futures Markets

Spot Trading Competition

Event Page: https://www.htx.com/en-us/assetactivity/web/tradinggame?activityId=571

Reward Pool: 5,000 USDT

Eligible Tokens: TRX, SUN, BTT, JST, STEEM, WIN, NFT, SUNDOG, and SUNCAT.

To further incentivize participation, margin trading volumes for the designated tokens will be calculated at three times their actual volume when determining leaderboard rankings, increasing users' chances of earning rewards.

Futures Trading Competition

Event Page: https://www.htx.com/en-us/mars/web/activity-center?callId=176760066398921

Eligible Contracts: USDT-margined perpetual contracts for TRX, SUN, BTT, JST, STEEM, WIN, and SUNDOG.

Participants can earn rewards through two categories:

First-time futures traders on HTX who complete an eligible trade can receive instant rewards in $HTX tokens out of an 1,000 USDT prize pool.

Active traders with sufficient cumulative trading volume will compete on the leaderboard to share a 5,000 USDT futures prize pool, with top-ranked users receiving higher allocations.

Strengthening the Link Between HTX and the SunPump Ecosystem

The launch of SunPump Ecosystem Trading Competition underscores HTX's continued commitment to supporting high-potential blockchain ecosystems and expanding diversified trading scenarios for users. By integrating spot and futures markets around SunPump-related assets, HTX aims to enhance liquidity, encourage broader ecosystem participation, and provide users with more dynamic ways to engage with emerging on-chain narratives.

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to deepen its collaboration with the SunPump ecosystem and introduce more interactive trading events, reinforcing its role as a global Web3 gateway that connects users with innovative projects and meaningful market opportunities.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

SOURCE HTX

For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].