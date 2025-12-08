HTX Group's Affiliate HBGL Announces Soft Launch in Australia, Introducing Compliant Fiat-Stablecoin Services

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- HBGL, a licensed digital asset service provider in Australia and an affiliate in the HTX Group, today announced its soft launch, introducing fiat–stablecoin trading services. The milestone marks HBGL's formal entry into the Australian market with a mission to build a secure, compliant, and efficient bridge between digital assets and traditional finance.

During the soft launch phase, HBGL will offer USDT and USDC to fiat trading pairs, providing retail, institutional, and professional clients with a streamlined pathway to convert between stablecoins and fiat currencies. This phased rollout enables the company to validate core infrastructure, deepen liquidity channels, and support early-stage market activities ahead of full commercial availability.

HBGL is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) and operates under a comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) compliance framework. The company has implemented rigorous Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures, ongoing transaction monitoring, and robust risk management measures, ensuring that all services are secure and meet Australian regulatory standards for digital asset providers.

Fully supported by the HTX Group, one of the world's leading digital asset ecosystems, HBGL benefits from institutional grade technological capabilities, liquidity support, and operational expertise. At the same time, HBGL maintains an independent governance and compliance structure tailored specifically to the Australian regulatory environment.

"Our objective is to establish a trustworthy, compliant, and reliable on-and-off-ramp for stablecoin liquidity in Australia," said a spokesperson for HBGL. "The soft launch phase allows us to test, refine, and scale our service offering in a controlled setting, ensuring that we meet both regulatory expectations and client needs."

HBGL will initially focus on fiat settlement services, OTC execution, and liquidity sourcing. The company is also preparing to pursue additional Australian financial services licensing to support the expansion of future product offerings.

A targeted marketing rollout will accompany the soft launch, with broader awareness campaigns planned as service capabilities grow.

About HBGL

HBGL is an Australian-based digital asset financial services business providing secure, compliant, and efficient fiat-to-stablecoin-to-fiat conversion and settlement solutions. HBGL operates with the support of the HTX Group, a global digital asset business delivering exchange, custody, and financial infrastructure to millions of users worldwide.

HBGL is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE), implementing rigorous compliance standards including systematic controls for KYC, AML/CTF, sanctions and risk management.

To learn more, please visit www.hbgl.au.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

For further inquiries, please contact [email protected] / [email protected].