HTX DAO White Paper Overhaul: A Shift from Concept to Reality

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- HTX DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization committed to building a transparent and community-driven Web3 financial hub, has announced a significant upgrade to its white paper, marking a decisive shift from a conceptual framework to a fully realized, user-driven financial ecosystem.

During a livestream on August 14, HTX DAO Core Builder @HTX_Molly presented the updates in the 18th session of the Official Interview Series, "The DAO Talks". The event, titled "HTX DAO White Paper Upgrade: How an Institutional Experiment Evolved into a Realistic Path", featured crypto influencers including Helium. Discussions centered on key revisions to the HTX DAO white paper, governance challenges, strategies to strengthen community participation, compliance considerations, and the long-term trajectory of the $HTX , as well as on-chain financial governance.

Key Highlights of the White Paper Upgrade

The new HTX DAO white paper represents more than just a textual update; it signals a strategic shift in direction, positioning HTX as a central player in on-chain financial governance rather than a traditional exchange. The vision is to build a user-driven "financial free port", where every participant shares both governance power and profit rights.

The revised paper translates earlier abstract concepts into actionable plans. It defines governance permissions with greater precision, outlines concrete use cases, and provides the community with a clear roadmap of the project's practical direction.

It also emphasizes that HTX DAO's long-term vitality depends on a structured governance incentive system. User contributions—including voting, trading, staking, and content creation—are treated as governance actions rewarded with points, airdrops, and returns. At the same time, ecosystem partners such as HTX and TRON contribute through token burns, buybacks, and airdrops. This creates a positive cycle of "participate, earn, and re-participate," continuously strengthening both user engagement and the DAO's overall appeal.

Building on this foundation, HTX DAO plans to expand governance into additional ecosystem modules such as Launchpad, Launchpool, and on-chain wealth management. It will also explore governance applications in new financial sectors, including Real World Assets (RWAs), Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs), stablecoins, and cross-chain bridges. Furthermore, it aims to empower on-chain partners by providing traffic and distribution resources. Over time, HTX DAO envisions itself evolving into a "financial sovereign harbor", where global $HTX holders govern collectively and share in real on-chain value, dividends, and ownership.

Molly emphasized that a white paper is a project's core standard. It must reflect the team's evolving vision, strategic adjustments, and practical roadmap, while also serving as an authoritative reference for users to understand development progress and direction.

Crypto influencer Helium described HTX DAO as a maturing organization built on two key features: a "balance scale" governance tool and a modular operating model, which together define its framework. HTX Affiliate Jingyi added that the white paper reinforces a core principle: users are active participants rewarded for their engagement—an approach that has successfully boosted community involvement and initiative.

Adhering to Longtermism

During the livestream, Molly also discussed the development of HTX DAO's voting-based crypto recommendation mechanism. She noted that the first step is to define the problem it seeks to solve and the tangible benefits it brings to users. The second is to design a rational incentive system that sustains long-term participation.

She stressed that voting mechanisms, like long-term projects, experience cycles of enthusiasm and stagnation. The key is to adhere to longtermism, resolve issues as they arise, and maintain a developmental outlook on governance.

Molly further explained that the goal of providing sustained user benefits is not to generate short-term hype through one or two events. Instead, it involves dedicating one to two years to refining the mechanism and building a successful governance system. In the next 6–12 months, the team will focus on three priorities:

Validating the effectiveness of the voting-based recommendation mechanism. Establishing a treasury and points system to track and reward contributions. Granting developer permissions on the official site to build a truly member-driven DAO, with the points system as a key incentive.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

SOURCE HTX DAO

Website: www.htxdao.com Email Address: [email protected]