HTX August Report: Multi-Dimensional Growth and Ecosystem Expansion Drive a New Golden Cycle

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- August proved to be a pivotal month for the digital asset industry. Global crypto markets extended their upward trajectory, with Bitcoin consolidating gains and Ethereum celebrating its tenth anniversary. Against this backdrop of stronger liquidity and rising user activity, HTX delivered an impressive performance across trading, reserves, security, product innovation, and global brand expansion, setting the stage for its next phase of growth.

Trading Momentum and Asset Listings

HTX saw futures trading participation rise 2.88% month-on-month, while futures trading volume advanced 13%, indicating deeper market activity and user engagement. This underscores the platform's efforts to optimize products and lower entry barriers, keeping its derivatives arm competitive across the industry. Meanwhile, HTX continues to outpace rivals in organic traffic and overall ranking. According to CoinGecko's 2025 Q2 Crypto Industry Report , HTX recorded the fastest growth in global spot trading volume, cementing its status as the quarter's breakout exchange.

New listings also delivered outsized results. CAMP , launched as an initial listing project, surged by 300% after its debut, while TOWNS and PROVE drew attention for their strong financing backgrounds and long-term potential. Through rigorous project screening and incubation, HTX reinforced its role as a hunter for new tokens, strengthening its reputation as the go-to venue for early-stage assets.

HTX's Global Expansion with Various Events, Such as Miss HTX

On the marketing front, HTX leveraged Ethereum's tenth anniversary and its price rally to stage a major airdrop campaign, drawing more than 20,000 participants and driving spot trading volume above 100 million USDT. On August 28, the exchange launched the official USD1 incentive program, distributing 100,000 USD1 tokens to users who engaged in deposit, trading, and Earn events, capturing significant industry attention.

HTX also strengthened its presence in Southeast Asia through GM Vietnam from August 1-2, attracting over 1,100 on-site attendees and generating more than 55.0346 million impressions across social media. The event helped HTX seed local partnerships with P2P merchants and VCs, while securing six premium projects for future listing. Community engagement also intensified through Miss HTX Season 3. The competition has shortlisted 18 finalists and the finals will be held offline in Chengdu, China, and Singapore.

Product Innovations and Deeper Industry Researches

In August, HTX accelerated product innovation with the launch of its 12th-anniversary campaign, driving a surge in user activity and community engagement. The exchange introduced the Auto Reinvest feature to its Dual Investment product, enabling users to reinvest yields for compound returns, while also integrating native Spot Grid trading to further enhance execution efficiency and the overall trading experience. Through these innovations, HTX continues to enhance user stickiness and build a more comprehensive trading and yield-earning ecosystem.

HTX Ventures continued to strengthen its thought leadership profile with major publications, including " Are Tokenized Stocks A Treat or A Trap? A Complete Guide " and "Stock Tokenization's Biggest Hurdle Is Regulatory Compliance – Not Technology" . Meanwhile, HTX DeepThink released in-depth reports such as "Macro Dislocation and Crypto Re-Pricing – How Fed Revaluation and 'Project Crypto' Are Resetting the Playing Field" and "Bitcoin Supported by August Liquidity Surge, While Upcoming Marco Data May Shift Market Tone." HTX's commitment to industry research gives users insights into emerging crypto market trends and risks.

Strong Security Safeguards User Assets

HTX, as one of the earliest movers in adopting the Merkel Tree Proof of Reserves, extended its PoR disclosures to 35 consecutive months. The reports expand asset coverage from eight to nine with the addition of WLFI, and all major assets continue to show reserve ratios at or above 100%. Users can access the monthly updated reports from the "Assets - PoR Reports" page on the HTX official website.

In August, HTX combined trading growth, ecosystem expansion, and product innovation with transparent asset management and global brand building. By adhering to its user-first philosophy, HTX is seeking to build resilience and long-term value for both its community and the broader industry.

