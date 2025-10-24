HTEC Opens British Columbia's First Commercial-Scale Clean Hydrogen Electrolyzer in Burnaby

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - HTEC has officially opened the Burnaby Clean Hydrogen Production Facility, including British Columbia's first commercial-scale clean hydrogen electrolyzer. This milestone marks a significant step in the Province's transition to a low-carbon economy and anchors HTEC's expanding hydrogen hub in Metro Vancouver.

Strategically located in Burnaby, the facility delivers a consistent, locally produced supply of clean hydrogen to fuel HTEC's expanding station network and support fleet customers. The facility combines hydrogen production via electrolysis with a fully operational liquid hydrogen gasification system to ensure supply redundancy. The combined output of this facility is 1.8 tonnes of clean hydrogen per day.

Hydrogen from the one-tonne-per-day electrolyzer could reduce transportation-related emissions by more than 10,000 tonnes of CO₂e annually. Powered by BC Hydro's primarily renewable hydroelectric grid, the hydrogen has a carbon intensity of less than 18 gCO₂e/MJ -- representing about a 90% reduction in emissions when used in fuel cell electric vehicles compared to gasoline or diesel. The facility will also support industrial customers seeking to decarbonize operations or incorporate hydrogen into low-carbon energy solutions.

The facility was developed with support from the Canada Infrastructure Bank, PacifiCan, the National Research Council of Canada, the Province of British Columbia's Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions, and BC Hydro.

The Burnaby Clean Hydrogen Production Facility supports the company's broader efforts to advance clean hydrogen infrastructure across British Columbia through its H2 Gateway Program.

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. "Grounded in longstanding partnership with PacifiCan, HTEC is driving the transition to a low-carbon future. This new facility supports good jobs and a stronger Canadian economy – for generations to come."

– The Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia. "The launch of HTEC's hydrogen fuel technology in Burnaby confirms B.C.'s role as Canada's hydrogen hub. Replacing diesel with clean fuels like hydrogen is a win-win--it helps reduce harmful transportation pollution, while creating new jobs and opportunities. Congratulations to HTEC on this important work and for its continued innovation that strengthens the clean energy sector in B.C."

– The Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "The launch of HTEC's Burnaby facility marks a major milestone for British Columbia's growing hydrogen economy. Through collaboration between industry, government, and communities, we're building the infrastructure that will power a cleaner, more resilient future. This project not only reduces emissions but also supports good jobs, investment, and innovation right here at home -- strengthening B.C.'s position as a leader in the global clean energy transition."

– Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank. "Congratulations to HTEC on opening the province's first commercial-scale clean hydrogen electrolyzer, a key component of its H2 Gateway program. Our financing partnership is helping to create jobs and supporting the build out of a reliable, locally produced supply of hydrogen in Western Canada."

– Colin Armstrong, President & Chief Executive Officer, HTEC. "This facility marks a major milestone--not just for HTEC but for British Columbia and Canada's clean energy transition. By producing clean hydrogen at scale, we're cutting emissions today and paving the way for a zero-emission transportation future. It's the result of deep collaboration across government and industry. I'm proud of our team and grateful to the partners who helped make it happen."

HTEC works across the clean hydrogen value chain, from production, liquefaction, and distribution, to fueling stations and zero-emission vehicle solutions through its Vehicle Leasing Corporation (VLC). With its growing network of projects in British Columbia, HTEC is fueling the drive to hydrogen.

