HS GOVTECH ANNOUNCES FINAL COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - HS GovTech Solutions Inc. ("HS GovTech", or the "Company") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF), a leading provider of SaaS applications for government, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia for its previously announced statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which a British Columbia subsidiary of a US private equity fund operated by Banneker Partners LLC (the "Purchaser") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares, on a fully diluted basis, of the Company (the "Shares") for an all-cash consideration of $0.54 per Share (the "Arrangement").

Assuming that the remaining conditions to closing are satisfied and the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, it is expected that the closing of the Arrangement will be completed on or around November 22, 2023. Following the completion of the Arrangement, it is anticipated that the Shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchage and the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About HS GovTech

HS GovTechTM is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HS GovTech'sTM cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HS GovTech'sTM cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 800 state and local government organizations across North America. HS GovTechTM currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HS GovTechTM also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health DepartmentTM platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HS GovTechTM continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPayTM offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HS GovTech's GovCallTM platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

For further information: Please contact: Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (480) 625-5772, [email protected]; Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]