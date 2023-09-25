HS GovTech Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - HS GovTech Solutions Inc. ("HS GovTech", or the "Company") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF), announces that it has changed its auditors from Hay & Watson (the "Former Auditor") to Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor").

The board of directors of the Company accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor on September 11, 2023 and appointed of the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective September 12, 2023, to hold office until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

The Company confirms that there were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports, nor any reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period. The Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor; there were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with each of the Former Auditor's audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company's board of directors.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR.

About HS GovTech

HS GovTech™ is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HS GovTech's™ cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HS GovTech's™ cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 800 state and local government organizations across North America. HS GovTech™ currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HS GovTech™ also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health Department™ platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HS GovTech™ continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPay™ offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HS GovTech's GovCall™ platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

For further information: Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (480) 625-5772, [email protected]; Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]