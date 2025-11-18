HRPA Announces CEO Transition

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Jodi Kovitz will be stepping down at the end of the year to pursue a new opportunity. She will continue to support the Association in an advisory capacity until January 30, 2026, to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition.

"It has been an extraordinary honour to serve this community and to work alongside such passionate professionals who are shaping the future of work in Canada," said Kovitz. "The HRPA is a remarkable organization, and I'm deeply proud of the progress we've made together to elevate the human experience in leadership and work."

Since joining the HRPA, Ms. Kovitz has led the Association through a period of meaningful transformation under the Vision 2027 strategic plan. "Jodi has brought tremendous energy to the HRPA along with a strategic focus and a people-first approach," said Alison Staples, Chair of the HRPA Board of Directors. "She has amplified the HRPA's voice and helped inspire a renewed sense of purpose and connection across our membership. On behalf of the Board and HRPA members, we thank Jodi for her leadership, impact and meaningful contributions and lasting contributions to the HR profession in Ontario. We wish her continued success in the next chapter of her career."

The HRPA Board of Directors will begin the process of identifying the Association's next Chief Executive Officer to build on its strong foundation and continue to drive Vision 2027 forward. Ms. Kovitz will work closely with the Board to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition.

The Board of Directors will appoint an Interim CEO who will continue to work closely with HRPA's Executive Leadership Team. Details to follow in the coming weeks.

About HRPA

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is the professional regulatory body for HR Professionals in Ontario. HRPA regulates and supports more than 24,000 professionals and students, advancing high standards of practice and leadership in the workplace and protecting public interest. Guided by their current strategic plan, Vision 2027, HRPA is committed to inspiring prosperity and elevating the human in HR.

SOURCE Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA)

