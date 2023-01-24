HR TECH COMPANY, FIRST30, LINKS IMPRINTING TO ONBOARDING FOR EMPLOYEE RETENTION

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Statistics show that 33% of new hires leave their employer within the first six months and that 20% of those leave within the first 45 days. An HR Tech Company, First30, is changing that statistic by linking the psychology of imprinting to the workplace and using it as the basis for its effective onboarding software.

Imprinting is a cognitive, unconscious response to a new stimulus. When meeting for the first time or joining a new organization, our brain quickly forms an impression, much like a blueprint. Making a strong, positive impression on new employees during their onboarding is critical for their long-term potential. Yet, imprinting is rarely, if ever, spoken of in a business context.

"An employee's first interaction with a new organization unknowingly forms a firm belief system, one that is difficult, if not impossible, to change once formed." says Amy Davies, Employee Retention and Onboarding Expert and founder of First30, "That is why the onboarding process is a critical moment in an employee's future with that organization. An onboarding program that gives a new employee the impression that the organization truly cares about their comfort and success will help that organization imprint positively in an employee's mind and drive retention."

In fact, according to a Brandon Hall Group study commissioned by Glassdoor, effective onboarding can reduce new hire turnover by 82%. To ensure an organization positively imprints on its new employees, First30 provides a unique platform that enables companies to consolidate employee orientation resources. It can be accessed from anywhere on any device, which makes onboarding remote hires easier and more effective.

First30 also provides companies with what it calls a "Retention Intervention" — a program focused on collecting meaningful feedback (in both survey form and through one-on-one interviews) — to identify where an organization is falling short and subsequently driving employee turnover.

"Following our launch of First30's employee onboarding program, employee satisfaction with onboarding improved from 57% to 92%," says the Senior Director of Human Resources at Brenntag North America, Lisa Taillefer. Brenntag North America is not alone in this success. First30's unique onboarding platform has significantly impacted many Canadian companies' employee retention and is now being utilized by U.S. companies.

ABOUT AMY DAVIES

Amy Davies is an Employee Retention and Onboarding Expert and the founder and CEO of First30, which offers advanced onboarding and outplacement services to businesses. She has shared her expertise on CP24 Breakfast and the Fine Tune and Women Talk Tech Podcasts, among others. She is also the author of A Spark in the Dark: Illuminating Your Path to a Brilliant Career in a Reorg World and the upcoming What Employees Want: Proven Strategies to Attract, Retain and Engage Talent, releasing September 2023.

Before founding First30, Davies held leadership positions at top-tier companies in North America and the UK, including Unilever, Mars/Wrigley, Grainger and Rogers.

ABOUT FIRST30

Founded in 2019, First30 is a female-led HR tech company that helps organizations successfully onboard their employees to reduce new hire churn and drive productivity and engagement. Its proprietary software solution enables companies to consolidate employee orientation resources and deliver an engaging onboarding experience over 30 days. The program can be accessed from anywhere on any device, which makes onboarding remote hires easier and more effective. https://first30ready.com/

SOURCE First30

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Nowakowski, Communications Specialist, 416.885.2497, [email protected]