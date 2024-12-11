HR's Use of Engagement Data Can Lead to Increased Productivity and Higher Retention: New Research Snapshot From McLean & Company

In a new research snapshot, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company highlights that the most critical part of employee engagement happens after the survey. The firm's research insights indicate that effectively analyzing and acting on engagement data enables organizations to enjoy the benefits of engaged employees, such as increased productivity, and supports top HR priorities, including retention and managing labor costs.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Research findings from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company highlight the need for HR and organizational leaders to continue prioritizing employee engagement and the overall employee experience in the future of work. Retaining employees and controlling labor costs remain top priorities for HR in 2025, as indicated by McLean & Company's HR Trends Report 2025 preview. In a recent research snapshot, the firm provides a short, consumable overview of key points from the full Analyze and Act on Employee Engagement Data resource. The research points to evidence of employee engagement positively impacting organizational and employee performance, with McLean & Company's findings indicating that 93% of engaged employees regularly accomplish more than what is expected in their role compared to just 46% of disengaged employees.

To bridge the gap between the employee engagement survey launch and action, HR leaders can use the Analyze and Act on Employee Data research snapshot or the full blueprint from McLean & Company, which covers actions needed after running an employee engagement survey to implement impactful action. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

In the snapshot, McLean & Company explains that organizations must be able to effectively collect, analyze, and act on employee data to achieve positive performance outcomes for both employees and the organization. The firm advises that survey data can help select priorities for action planning, but if actions are assumed without engaging the voice of employees, there is a great risk of making poor decisions and wasting both effort and resources.

"Without asking employees what will engage them, you're only getting half the story. Collecting qualitative data is a way to tap into the employee voice, which humanizes the data and brings the organization's engagement story to life," says Amanda Chaitnarine, senior director, HR Diagnostics, Advisory & Data Insights at McLean & Company. "However, engagement action planning is not just about addressing employee feedback. The best engagement actions address both priority engagement drivers and organizational needs. This allows for quick wins and buy-in for actions that help propel engagement initiatives forward."

The firm's research snapshot recommends specific actions HR can take after conducting an employee engagement survey. HR and organizational leaders can follow McLean & Company's three-step process to act on employee engagement data, as outlined below.

Step 1: Analyze results to identify organizational priorities and determine the right approach to action planning. Step 2: Develop insights and actions to determine the right approach and equip managers to conduct qualitative analysis. Step 3: Build and implement action plans based on the outputs from steps 1 and 2.

Additional McLean & Company tools and resources to support the three-step process include:

To access the research snapshot or to explore the full resource, please visit Analyze and Act on Employee Engagement Data.

To learn more about an easy, cost-effective way to accelerate the collection of employee feedback through McLean & Company's Gather the Employee Voice to Inform Engagement Action Planning focus groups, please visit the official workshop page.

To register for McLean & Company's free upcoming webinar inspired by the firm's HR Trends Report 2025, please visit the registration page for January 16 at 1 PM ET or the registration page for January 23 at 1 PM ET.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on HR Trends in 2025, HR's critical role in digital transformation, the future of work, and more can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Kelsey King, Senior Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418