HR Path Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Acquisition of RKM Consulting in Australia

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Founded in 2000, RKM Consulting has built a strong reputation for delivering customer-focused HR Technology solutions. RKM was formed with the focus on partnering with the HR customer community to ensure that their HR Technology solutions are delivered successfully. RKM Consulting's business of human resources technology services, specializes in collaborating with clients to deliver human resources information systems ("HRIS") solutions and supporting those HRIS solutions in the selection, implementation delivery, and the business-as-usual user environment of its customers.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in the Australian/New Zealand market. RKM Consulting's specialized focus on HRIS technology, in particular SAP SuccessFactors, reinforces HR Path's already well-established position in the SAP HCM market and further supports its commitment to driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions. HR Path has been active in Australia since 2019 through the acquisition of DDG, and the opening of our Australian office in 2024 marked a renewed commitment to the region. RKM Consulting's customer centric focus on HRIS technology, perfectly complements HR Path's vision of driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome RKM Consulting to the HR Path family. This acquisition is a significant milestone for our growth journey in Australia and New Zealand," said Suraj K. K., Managing Director of HR Path ANZ.

"We are excited about this new chapter!" said Rob Makinson, Managing Director at RKM Consulting. "This step opens exciting opportunities for our team, clients and provides a platform for our continued growth and success. We will maintain our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service within the Australian HR Business Community while exploring new possibilities within HR Path."

