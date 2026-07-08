PARIS, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting, HRIS integration and HR outsourcing, opens a new growth chapter with a transaction of nearly $1 billion, led by Ardian, one of the world's leading private investment firms.

Founded in Paris (France) in 2001, HR Path supports companies in the transformation and performance of their HR function. The Group operates through a unique model covering the entire HR value chain through three complementary business lines: Advise, Implement and Outsource.

View PDF HR Path Secures Near-$1 Billion Transaction Led by Ardian to Accelerate International Growth

Over the past two years, HR Path has established itself among the most dynamic players in its sector, with growth of close to 70%. This momentum rests on both organic growth and a sustained external growth strategy: since its founding, the Group has completed 57 acquisitions, 22 of them in the last two years alone.

In a market shaped by the digitalization of organizations, the internationalization of talent and the emergence of new ways of working, HR Path intends to strengthen its position among the key players in HR transformation.

To this end, the Group has secured a new transaction led by Ardian, on the basis of a valuation of nearly $1 billion. These new resources will allow the Group to accelerate its external growth strategy and strengthen its presence in United States, Canada, Germany, the Nordic countries, Australia and the Middle East.

HR Path intends to accelerate the development of its three business lines to consolidate its position as a global reference player in HR transformation.

Within its Implement business, the Group aims to reinforce its status as the partner of choice for leading HR software vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Workday, Dayforce and UKG. Outsource is one of the Group's main growth drivers, driven by the growing global demand for Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, which respond to companies' growing need for international workforce mobility -- a fast-expanding market where HR Path holds a particularly strong position.

About HR Path

HR Path is a global leader in Human Resources, specializing in supporting companies through their digital transformation. Through its three business lines -- Advise, Implement and Outsource -- HR Path enhances the HR efficiency of its clients. Founded in Paris in 2001, HR Path employs approximately 2,600 people worldwide. Present in 30 countries, the Group supports more than 3,000 clients.

More information: www.hr-path.com | LinkedIn

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CONTACT: Fabienne LATOUR - [email protected]

SOURCE HR Path

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