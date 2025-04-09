HR Path Expands Presence in Ireland & UK with the merger of Eaton Square, Experts in Technology, People and Business Consulting

PARIS, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic merger of Eaton Square, an Ireland and UK based company specializing in Technology, People and Business Consulting with global and UKI based technology partnerships with Dayforce, UKG, Workday, Access Group, HiBob, Sage & Microsoft.

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,200 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Founded in 2012, Eaton Square has built a strong reputation for delivering strategic clarity, targeted organizational design, and efficient transformation. Their expertise in business, people & technology solutions empower organizations to navigate digital shifts and process overhauls seamlessly. Eaton Square operates with a unique approach, aligning strategy, people, and technology to drive success for its clients.

This merger marks a significant milestone for HR Path, expanding its footprint in Ireland & the UK and strengthening its Technology and Consulting capabilities. Eaton Square's deep expertise in technologies such as Dayforce, Access, HiBob, Sage & Microsoft as well as it's Talent Management and Business Consulting divisions, all new additions to HR Path's portfolio, adds valuable dimensions to the company's service offerings. This move also aligns strategically with HR Path's previous acquisitions of IntSys in Northern Ireland in January 2025, and Three Plus Consulting from UK in March 2024, both specialized in Workday based in the UK. Together, these acquisitions reinforce HR Path's commitment to delivering comprehensive business and technology solutions across the region.

"The inclusion of Eaton Square is an exciting step for HR Path, as it enhances our ability to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients," said François Boulet, CEO at HR Path. "Their expertise in Dayforce, Access, HiBob, Sage & Microsoft as well people and business consulting perfectly complements our existing portfolio, allowing us to continue driving innovation and excellence in HR transformation."

