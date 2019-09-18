HR Path Announces its Acquisition of Exaserv to Accelerate its International Development and Consolidate its SAP SuccessFactors Global Practice

"This deal empowers us to boost our Global SAP SuccessFactors capacity. HR Path is one of the few SAP SuccessFactors partners with global coverage. With the Exaserv team joining our group, we are strengthening our business in North America, especially in the US, along with Benelux and India," says François Boulet, Co-CEO - HR Path.

"The Exaserv team will not only help us to serve better our existing customers but also will strengthen our business expansion strategic plans by further leveraging the nearshore center in Mexico," adds Frederic Van Bellinghen, Business Partner (North America) – HR Path

"We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with HR Path, a global HR and HRIS Solutions provider. This partnership will give us access to new markets in Europe and Asia Pacific, with new methods and expand our strategic human resources consulting and outsourcing services. With this alliance, our clients can take advantage of our capacity to market fresh characteristics and services, although they still enjoy the same elevated amount of assistance as with Exaserv. We are also very excited to bring our regional expertise and especially our test automation solution to the HR Path family," explains Wim De Smet, CEO & Founder – Exaserv Inc.

About HR Path

HR Path, an expert and a vital player in Human Resources, helps companies for whom human capital is essential in their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the three business lines of HR Path, which contribute to the corporate HR performance. Founded in Paris (France) in 2001, its 1000 talents support more than 1300 clients in 18 countries. To this date, its turnover is of $120million.

More information: www.hr-path.com

About Exaserv

Exaserv is a Global SAP SuccessFactors Solution Provider. Our leading packaged solution, "Exaserv One," is an SAP-certified packaged solution which includes subscription, deployment, and continuous improvement. Exaserv One truly creates a "no-worry" full predictable HCM solution for our customers. At Exaserv, we believe solving HCM challenges requires a flexible approach. While every organization is unique, our primary focus is to work together to enhance the best practice scenarios with your company culture and guide you through the Talent Journey as One.

More information: www.exaserv.com

Press contact:

Fabienne Latour

Marketing and Communication Director

HR Path

Fabienne.LATOUR@hr-path.com

+33-1-53-62-22-14









SOURCE HR Path