HPSA Celebrates 25 Years of Stewardship, Sustainability and Safe Disposal of Health Products

To Mark this Milestone, HPSA along with Pharmasave to hold a Special Consumer Appreciation Event on November 25 in Vancouver

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA), leading steward of the return and disposal of health products in Canada, is proud to celebrate its 25 year anniversary.

Since its inception, HPSA has collected and disposed of more than 5.5 million kilograms of medications, over 4 million kilograms of medical sharps, and set up over 8 thousand collection sites nationally. Participating 188 Members of pharmaceutical producers reflects a growing commitment among producers to take responsibility for the end-of-life management of their products.

In 1999―following discussions with British Columbia provincial environment ministries, pharmacy associations, and Health Canada―pharmaceutical manufacturers came together to create an industry-funded, not-for-profit stewardship organization. Their goal was to provide a safe, convenient, and environmentally responsible way for the return and disposal of unwanted health products. Launched under the Recycling Regulations, the B.C. Medications Program was the first of its kind in Canada. The program established its collection site network with pharmacies across the province and developed an operational service model to ensure the safe collection and incineration of medications to prevent misuse and environmental contamination.

After the successful launch of the program, it was expanded into other provinces based on regulation requirements. In response to this growth in Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), the founding members of the program formalized a national structure under the name of Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA).

Today, HPSA manages programs for the return of medications and medical sharps in six provinces: British Columbia (medications only), Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, and Quebec. Working on behalf of health product manufacturers, HPSA plays a critical role in operating health product take-back programs to ensure public safety and environmental protection.

"Celebrating 25 years of impact is an incredible milestone, but we wouldn't be here today without the support of our members, pharmacies, and the Canadian public," said Delphine Lagourgue, HPSA President and CEO. "As we continue to execute our strategy and work towards achieving our goals, we look forward to enhancing consumer participation, improving accessibility, and promoting the safe disposal of health products."

"Pharmasave is proud to celebrate HPSA's 25th anniversary and its longstanding impact in providing consumers with safe and convenient options to return unused medications," said Christine Antler, Pharmasave's Regional Director of Operations and Professional Affairs. "From the very beginning, Pharmasave has been a committed partner in this important stewardship initiative. We are proud that 29 of the 40 pharmacies that were original HPSA participants were Pharmasave pharmacies. Today, Pharmasave owners continue to champion medication take-back programs across the network to protect our communities and the environment. We look forward to building on this legacy together with HPSA."

As part of our 25th anniversary celebration, HPSA will hold a Take Back Day event in B.C. on November 25th. In partnership with Pharmasave and 44 pharmacies, we're asking consumers to drop off their unwanted medications at participating pharmacies for proper disposal. As part of the celebration, HPSA and Pharmasave will host a special event in Vancouver at the Mount Pleasant Pharmasave (2140 Main St.) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About HPSA

The Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA) operates free take-back programs for the safe disposal of unwanted medications and used medical sharps in the provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. In addition to helping procures fulfill their stewardship obligations, we help collecting locations implement these programs and educate consumers on how to practice safe disposal to strengthen ties across communities and the industry.

SOURCE Health Products Stewardship Association

Media Contact: Laura Chapple, Senior Account Manager, Accurate Creative, 613-723-2057, Ext 29, [email protected]