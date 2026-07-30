HPO.TECH Hyperbaric Chambers Support Aurelius' Accelerated Protocol for Veterans and Special Operations Forces with chronic TBI and PTSD

The non-profit Aurelius Clinic has successfully treated 60 veterans and Special Operations Forces (SOF) with chronic TBI, PTSD, and depression through its three-modality protocol using HPO.TECH ATLANTIS and MEDITERRANEAN multiplace chambers as the hyperbaric component.

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- HPO.TECH today announced that its ATLANTIS and MEDITERRANEAN multiplace hyperbaric chambers are in daily clinical use at the Aurelius Brain Health and Human Performance Program, a non-profit clinic hosted at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Pennsylvania.

The Aurelius Program provides cost-free, confidential, donor-funded care to veterans, active-duty service members, special operations forces (SOF), and members of the intelligence community presenting with chronic traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety. Its accelerated 19-day protocol combines hyperbaric oxygen therapy with transcranial magnetic stimulation and structured physical training. The project was co-founded by Anson Flake and Robert Ortenzio. Robert is the co-founder and chairman of Select Medical Corporation, a national rehabilitation provider in the United States. Anson was the co-founder of HydroWorx, an international sports-medicine and healthcare manufacturer supporting the sports and military community.

Since the first cohort opened on January 20, 2025, over sixty veterans and special operators have traveled from twenty-five states and two countries to complete the Aurelius Protocol, a holistic patent-pending accelerated protocol using HPO.TECH chambers as a cornerstone. The HBOT modality takes place in the ATLANTIS and MEDITERRANEAN multi-place systems, both operating at 2.0 ATA pressure and delivering 93-96 percent oxygen through a built-in breathing system that synchronizes with the user's respiratory rhythm.

"We're very proud to be supporting the Aurelius project. There are many uses for our technology, but seeing it deployed here is something special for us," said Alexandru Harbuzaru, Chief Business Development Officer at HPO.TECH. "Anson, Bob, and their team are running a serious chronic TBI and PTSD protocol for veterans and special operators who have run out of options through conventional care. Our role is to provide the equipment that lets them do that work safely, every session, without compromise, day in, day out."

"We founded Aurelius on a simple belief: those who have sacrificed the most for our country deserve access to the most innovative and holistic care available. The Aurelius Protocol delivers a novel holistic method that addresses the invisible wounds of service through an integrated, accelerated 19-day cohort. HPO Tech's hyperbaric chambers are a cornerstone of this effort, helping restore hope and the lives of many veterans and Special Operations Forces (SOF)," added Anson Flake, Co-founder of Aurelius Brain Health and Human Performance.

HPO.TECH stands firmly behind the Aurelius Brain Health and Human Performance Program. As a testament to that commitment, the company is engineering a purpose-built, large-format four-seat hyperbaric chamber donated in full to support the Program's mission.

A growing body of peer-reviewed research has examined HBOT's potential in the conditions Aurelius treats. Recent work includes a 2023 longitudinal follow-up study in Military Medicine on HBOT in veterans with treatment-resistant PTSD, a 2024 Frontiers in Neurology review of HBOT as a neuromodulatory technique, and a 2022 Frontiers in Neurology systematic review by Paul Harch on HBOT in mild TBI persistent post-concussion syndrome, which noted improvements across both blast and blunt injury populations.

The Aurelius Protocol has drawn the attention of U.S. lawmakers, including a recent site visit by Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, who has signaled support for federal funding to expand the model by initiating U.S. Senate Bill 3130.

About HPO.TECH

Founded in 2020 in Istanbul, HPO.TECH (www.hpotech.com) designs and manufactures hyperbaric, hypobaric, and multibaric chamber systems for clinical, research, performance, and wellness applications. The company is among the most certified hyperbaric manufacturers in the world, holding clearances at regional and international levels, including EU MDR, PED 2014/68/EU, UKCA, ASME PVHO, ASME U-Stamp, ISO 13485, SFDA, UAE MOH+EDE, Medsafe New Zealand, Thai FDA, GHANA FDA, and ISO 9001. Moreso, the company is in the process of obtaining USA FDA, Philippines FDA, Vietnam DMEC, Hong Kong MDACS, Mexico COFEPRIS, Singapore HSA, Taiwan FDA, and Japan PMDA.

About the Aurelius Program

The Aurelius Brain Health and Human Performance Program is a non-profit clinic hosted at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, providing cost-free, donor-funded care and lodging to veterans, special operations forces (SOF), active-duty service members, and members of the intelligence community with chronic TBI, PTSD, depression, and anxiety. More information at myaurelius.org.

Media files: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1auLNt1d5PG5t_KUEhLvU0U-uuHClTKl8

SOURCE HPO.TECH

Media contact Eugen Suman, Corporate Communications Director [email protected]