HPD LendScape Acquires Software Consultancy, Finaptix, to Accelerate Global Growth

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Working capital finance software provider, HPD LendScape, has acquired leading software implementation consultancy, Finaptix, in a move to address the asset finance sector, extending its LendScapeÒ platform to all forms of secured lending.

The deal adds industry experts Steve Taplin and Michael Mayes to the executive team that includes Kevin Day, CEO, along with Andrea Cole, previously Product Director of LendScapeÒ. Together they will support the company's further expansion and rounds off a year which saw personnel increase by 19%.

HPD LendScape is set to be the first technology vendor to deliver a combined solution for asset based lending, working capital finance and now also commercial and consumer lending, including equipment and auto finance. The LendScapeÒ SaaS proposition is easy to deploy and clients can access new expert consulting to make implementations fast, efficient and cost effective.

The new team brings the sales, operational and technology experience needed to meet increasing demand from banks, which favour enabling software platform providers over off-the-shelf products to meet their wider finance market needs.

Tony Davison, Chairman of HPD LendScape commented: "We have the right team to accelerate international expansion and are well positioned to enter and service two of the most profitable markets in the secured lending space."

Kevin Day, CEO of HPD LendScape said: "This equips HPD LendScape with the technological advantage to deliver a broader platform offering to that of our competitors in both existing and new markets. I look forward to working with Steve and Mike and leverage their significant experience to help scale the company."

Steve Taplin added: "We recognised that the company had ambitions in a number of business lines and with our specific expertise, we could help build a compelling proposition to financial institutions tapping into a broader market."

HPD LendScape

HPD LendScape is the global software vendor for Asset Based Finance used by 130 lenders across the UK, EMEA, North America, APAC, and Sub-Saharan Africa. LendScape offers cloud-based working capital solutions including factoring, discounting, supply chain finance and asset based lending.

Finaptix

Finaptix advises on implementing and operating software systems including digital strategy, system selection, technical delivery, change management and ongoing support. The team are experts in equipment and auto finance, and have significant experience in loans & mortgages, credit cards, invoice factoring and banking.

SOURCE HPD LendScape

For further information: Aidan Stanley, Associate Director astanley@sapiencecomms.co.uk, +44(0)2031953240