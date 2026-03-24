HOY Unveils a Powerhouse Line-up with Cross-Industry Partnerships to Usher in a Bold New Chapter

Exclusive Asian Games Broadcast Continues for Eighth Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- HOY, the free–to–air television channel under i–CABLE Communications Limited (Stock Code: 1097), unveiled its 2026 program slate at FilmArt, marking a major step forward into a comprehensive media network rooted in Hong Kong with a global outlook.

Gathering over 50 A–list figures from entertainment, sports, news and lifestyle sectors, including Phil Lam, Kiri T. and Jason Chan, the event also marked the return of Kenneth Chan and Stephen Chan as hosts of upcoming programs, alongside exclusive previews of HOY's flagship variety shows.

Ms. Ivy Wong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of i–CABLE Communications Limited said "HOY is entering a new phase as an all–rounded media network that 'broadens perspectives and opens new horizons.' Anchored in four key content pillars -- News & Finance, Sports, Music & Entertainment, and Lifestyle Variety -- HOY will collaborate with diverse partners to roll out refreshed content from mid–May, connecting with Chinese audiences worldwide."

Full–Scale Content Upgrade:

In–Depth News & Finance

Leveraging i–CABLE's trusted news network, HOY will deliver more analytical reporting, including a Hong Kong IPO special series. Flagship program On the Frontline will reach its 1,000–episode milestone, continuing to spotlight major local issues.

Exclusive Sports Broadcasts

HOY will stream over 1,000 sports events annually across platforms. i–CABLE has secured Hong Kong's exclusive official broadcast rights for the 20th Asian Games for the eighth consecutive term, delivering thousands of hours of coverage and exclusive broadcasts of the Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards.

Cross–Regional Music & Entertainment

Partnering with major venues and record labels, HOY is creating a 10,000–square–foot pop music space to support emerging local artists. Hosted by renowned producer Keith Chan, Canto Song for Everyone brings Cantopop talents together with cross–regional artists, taking Cantonese music onto the international stage.

Trend–Driven Lifestyle Variety

From youth–focused "I Want to Be A YouTuber" to lifestyle titles such as "The Ninth Fortune Guestroom" and "Drink Across Asia", HOY's new lineup spans generations. Travel and wellness programs including "Stephen's Tour", "Railway Traveller 5", "Health Concern Group" and "Sports Concern Group" further round out the slate.

SOURCE i‑CABLE Communications Limited

MSL GROUP, Ivan Lam, [email protected], +852 2804 8175/ 9237 2500; Ann Cheng, [email protected], +852 2804 8134/ 9833 3322