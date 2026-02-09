How Eyes in the Woods Got Eyes on the Screen

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Produced by Calgary-based Numera Films, short-form video series Eyes In The Woods has racked up over 70 million views for the series and its companion content.

Set in rural Alberta in the summer of 1986, Eyes in the Woods follows two sisters whose weekend at a family cabin draws them into a series of unexplained events that ripple through their community. Through a distinctly 2SLGBTQ+ lens, it explores themes of identity and belonging, building tension through character, atmosphere and setting, while steadily raising the stakes.

"We told the story, paid close attention to how audiences were responding, and kept building," said producer Griffin Cork. "That approach gave us the freedom to take risks and keep expanding the narrative."

Eyes in the Woods originated in June 2024 as Ranger Station 76, an augmented reality game (ARG) unfolding across social media through self-published short-form videos. Designed to draw audiences into unraveling the story themselves, the project led viewers into an evolving mystery through fragmented releases, hidden details, and Easter eggs that sparked speculation and conversation.

The strong organic following laid the groundwork to expand into a scripted digital format, which debuted on OUTtv on Halloween 2025.

"Eyes in the Woods came to us with a strong sense of identity and an audience already leaning in," said Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv. "That clarity--both creatively and in how viewers were engaging--made it a natural fit for OUTtv."

Numera amplified success by monitoring audience data and engaging in direct dialogue with the growing fan base. Those signals informed both creative choices and publishing strategy. The result is a massive audience with over 70 million views to date and a loyal social media following.

Eyes in the Woods offers a clear example of what can happen when storytelling, audience intelligence, and community management operate in concert. It builds on Numera's track record, which includes projects such as Abracadavers, A Cowboy Against Thunder, and Crow, advancing the company's position as a producer of distinctive, audience-led work.

Eyes in the Woods is now streaming on OUTtv.com and OUTflix.com in the UK. Stay tuned for the online store.

Watch Episode 1 for free: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4HZ9z4i8sY

