How Dubai Successfully Turned the Summer Break into a Platform for Prevention and Positive Youth Development

DUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Rather than viewing the summer break as time away from learning, Dubai has turned it into an opportunity to strengthen prevention, discipline, safety awareness and positive values among young people through Dubai Police's Hemaya International Centre.

This year, the centre's Summer Student Programme graduated 1,402 students from 31 nationalities, bringing the total number of graduates since 2018 to 10,792 students representing 175 nationalities.

Dubai Invests in Safer and More Resilient Generations

The initiative is part of Dubai's wider vision of creating a safe, resilient and future ready society by investing in young people through preventive education, practical skills and community partnerships.

Putting Vision into Action

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the programme reflects Dubai's commitment to safeguarding society by empowering young people with the knowledge, values and life skills needed to become responsible members of the community. He noted that under the guidance of the emirate's leadership, Dubai Police continues to expand sustainable initiatives through the Hemaya International Centre that reinforce community awareness, strengthen national values and encourage young people to make productive use of their summer holidays while preparing them for future challenges.

Nine Years of Growing Impact

The impact extends well beyond the summer programme. Between 2018 and 2026, the Hemaya International Centre reached 905,976 students, 629,396 parents and 8,650 teachers across 271 public and private schools. Its digital awareness initiatives also reached more than 102.16 million beneficiaries.

Over the same period, the centre delivered 1,981 awareness lectures, organised 788 student activities, 103 awareness exhibitions, 76 interactive competitions, and 135 awareness campaigns, educational visits and training programmes.

The centre's preventive approach has produced measurable results. Surveys showed a 96.9% improvement in student behaviour, according to parents, while participant satisfaction with the Summer Student Programme reached 95.3%.

Immersive Learning

Running over 29 days and comprising 174 training hours, the programme combined military and sports training with first aid, traffic safety, school security, leadership activities, educational workshops and field visits, equipping students with practical skills that promote confidence, responsibility and community engagement.

Collaborative Efforts

The programme's success was underpinned by a broad network of strategic partnerships, bringing together the UAE's MoE, (KHDA), (IACAD), (RTA), Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Erada Centre , Al Ameen Service, Ferjan Dubai, along with multiple Dubai Police general departments and police stations.

SOURCE Dubai Police Security Media

Dubai Police Security Media, [email protected]; +97146996224