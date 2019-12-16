Houston SaberCats Rugby Team Signs Deal with Imagination Park to Deliver Augmented Reality Experiences to Fan Base in 2020

ImagineARTM Platform Enables New Sponsorship Revenue Stream and Exciting Fan Interaction

VANCOUVER and ERIE, PA, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company bringing augmented reality (AR) experiences to consumers and sports fans, today announced that the Houston SaberCats have signed a deal that will bring augmented reality experiences to AVEVA Field and the city of Houston, Texas for the 2020 season. The Houston SaberCats Major League Rugby team will utilize ImagineARTM for fan engagement for iOS and Android mobile devices.

"The SaberCats are the first-ever Major League Rugby team to partner with ImagineARTM to create dynamic and fun augmented experiences for our fans. We have made it a mission to think about our fans first and this goes a long way in enhancing their time spent at AVEVA Stadium," said JT Onyett, President of the Houston SaberCats.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park, stated, "We are excited and honored to expand our AR sports team partnerships into Major League Rugby with the Houston SaberCats to use our self-service Augmented Reality Platform for sponsorships, fan activation and engagement."

The ImagineARTM platform requires absolutely no programming or even technical ability to design, mange or implement highly sophisticated AR campaigns. The team can utilize their library of images or videos appear on the mobile device as holograms, coupons, video highlights and more. The Houston SaberCats plan to include an Augmented Reality scavenger hunt at AVEVA Field where fans can collect digital collectibles with the chance to win prizes including game tickets and SaberCats gear. Visit ImagineAR.com to learn more.

About Houston SaberCats

The Houston SaberCats are a professional Rugby team based in Houston, Texas. The SaberCats are one of seven original teams of Major League Rugby (MLR) which played its first season 2018. The League expanded to nine teams in 2019 and will expand again in 2020 to 12 teams.The team features players from the U.S. and around the world – reflecting the international face of the City itself. The ownership group made-up of Houston and London-based business leaders and headed by majority owner, Mikel Loya, have joined forces with the City of Houston to build a multi-sport complex in the Houston Sports Park which includes three fields large enough for Rugby, soccer, football, lacrosse and field hockey. One of the fields is within AVEVA Stadium and boasts seating for 3,200 fans with standing-room for another 800 patrons, parking for 1,200 vehicles, locker room facilities, and concessions. AVEVA is the Principal Partner of the SaberCats and holds the naming right to the stadium and the SaberCats' player proudly display the AVEVA logo across the chest of their game jerseys. For more information about the SaberCats, please visit www.HoustonSaberCats.com.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) developed ImagineAR.com, an augmented reality (AR) platform, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

