Housing starts for October 2024 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Nov 18, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was flat in October at 243,522 units. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 8% in October (240,761 units) compared to September (223,391 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

In Canada's urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 188,567 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – October) in 2024. This compares to 187,722 for the same period in 2023, meaning actual year-to-date housing starts are statistically unchanged so far this year.

Quote:

"Actual year-to-date housing starts are similar to last year, but we continue to see higher activity in the Prairie provinces, Québec and the Atlantic provinces, while Ontario and British Columbia have seen declines in all housing types. The increases in the monthly SAAR in Toronto and Vancouver are a promising sign for Ontario and British Columbia, as they drove the national SAAR increase in October. Despite these results, we remain well below what is required to restore affordability in Canada's urban centres." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 6% higher (223,111 units). Multi-unit urban starts increased 7% (175,705 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 1% (47,406 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,650 units.
  • Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and October 2024 are up 12% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from historically low new home construction in 2023.
  • In Vancouver, actual starts are down 18% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note 2023 was a record high year.
  • In Toronto, actual year-to-date housing starts are down 21% from 2023, which was also a high year for housing starts by historical standards.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November housing starts data on December 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • See the definitions and methodology page to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
  • Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. 

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:









Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over











January - October 2023 - 2024







Area

Single-Detached


All Others

Total

Province











2023

2024

%

2023

2024

%

2023

2024

%

N.L.

370

510

38

115

288

150

485

798

65

P.E.I.   


176

228

30

544

982

81

720

1,210

68

N.S.   


1,257

1,332

6

3,412

4,404

29

4,669

5,736

23

N.B.   


755

800

6

2,418

3,281

36

3,173

4,081

29

Atlantic

2,558

2,870

12

6,489

8,955

38

9,047

11,825

31

Que.  


3,529

3,569

1

23,944

29,547

23

27,473

33,116

21

Ont.   


12,730

10,936

-14

61,987

50,669

-18

74,717

61,605

-18

Man.   


1,394

1,469

5

3,623

3,639

0

5,017

5,108

2

Sask.   


854

1,088

27

2,461

2,253

-8

3,315

3,341

1

Alta.   


9,896

12,690

28

18,417

25,281

37

28,313

37,971

34

Prairies

12,144

15,247

26

24,501

31,173

27

36,645

46,420

27

B.C.   


4,772

3,731

-22

35,068

31,870

-9

39,840

35,601

-11

Canada

35,733

36,353

2

151,989

152,214

0

187,722

188,567

0

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

209

158

-24

543

808

49

752

966

28

Barrie

626

360

-42

1,389

472

-66

2,015

832

-59

Belleville - Quinte West

168

177

5

145

135

-7

313

312

0

Brantford

333

172

-48

330

92

-72

663

264

-60

Calgary

4,743

5,869

24

11,535

14,235

23

16,278

20,104

24

Chilliwack

159

127

-20

270

282

4

429

409

-5

Drummondville

131

141

8

330

697

111

461

838

82

Edmonton

4,009

5,619

40

6,069

9,177

51

10,078

14,796

47

Fredericton

234

258

10

637

320

-50

871

578

-34

Greater Sudbury

77

89

16

184

67

-64

261

156

-40

Guelph

68

49

-28

1,052

346

-67

1,120

395

-65

Halifax

471

662

41

2,999

3,789

26

3,470

4,451

28

Hamilton

254

328

29

2,723

1,741

-36

2,977

2,069

-31

Kamloops

91

78

-14

270

256

-5

361

334

-7

Kelowna

372

313

-16

2,168

3,406

57

2,540

3,719

46

Kingston

240

193

-20

1,113

316

-72

1,353

509

-62

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo    

724

314

-57

2,078

2,350

13

2,802

2,664

-5

Lethbridge

145

213

47

57

411

##

202

624

209

London

423

459

9

1,518

3,059

102

1,941

3,518

81

Moncton

212

225

6

1,394

2,227

60

1,606

2,452

53

Montréal

879

936

6

11,538

12,945

12

12,417

13,881

12

Nanaimo

148

137

-7

314

677

116

462

814

76

Oshawa

590

377

-36

809

1,142

41

1,399

1,519

9

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,602

1,504

-6

8,715

8,105

-7

10,317

9,609

-7

  Gatineau

306

335

9

2,392

2,754

15

2,698

3,089

14

  Ottawa

1,296

1,169

-10

6,323

5,351

-15

7,619

6,520

-14

Peterborough

108

110

2

27

128

374

135

238

76

Québec

476

511

7

4,163

5,160

24

4,639

5,671

22

Red Deer

59

76

29

110

251

128

169

327

93

Regina

170

245

44

664

836

26

834

1,081

30

Saguenay

170

161

-5

435

504

16

605

665

10

St. Catharines-Niagara

792

548

-31

1,714

841

-51

2,506

1,389

-45

Saint John

189

186

-2

264

444

68

453

630

39

St. John's

277

435

57

97

251

159

374

686

83

Saskatoon

643

774

20

1,509

1,356

-10

2,152

2,130

-1

Sherbrooke

187

239

28

986

1,287

31

1,173

1,526

30

Thunder Bay

86

70

-19

140

202

44

226

272

20

Toronto

3,973

3,922

-1

39,715

30,515

-23

43,688

34,437

-21

Trois-Rivières

153

174

14

1,055

1,292

22

1,208

1,466

21

Vancouver

2,483

1,820

-27

25,638

21,224

-17

28,121

23,044

-18

Victoria

330

247

-25

3,555

3,112

-12

3,885

3,359

-14

Windsor

264

392

48

831

1,488

79

1,095

1,880

72

Winnipeg

1,194

1,209

1

3,279

3,129

-5

4,473

4,338

-3

Total

28,462

29,877

5

142,362

139,075

-2

170,824

168,952

-1

1Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


October
2023

October
2024

%

October
2023

October
2024

%

October
2023

October
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

39

52

33

23

56

143

62

108

74

P.E.I.   

42

39

-7

49

86

76

91

125

37

N.S.   

140

159

14

648

205

-68

788

364

-54

N.B.   

91

90

-1

291

302

4

382

392

3

Atlantic

312

340

9

1,011

649

-36

1,323

989

-25

Qc

461

443

-4

3,201

3,884

21

3,662

4,327

18

Ont.   

1,473

1,360

-8

6,949

4,117

-41

8,422

5,477

-35

Man.   

144

170

18

72

533

##

216

703

225

Sask.   

129

177

37

214

253

18

343

430

25

Alta.   

1,318

1,395

6

2,091

2,999

43

3,409

4,394

29

Prairies

1,591

1,742

9

2,377

3,785

59

3,968

5,527

39

B.C.   

436

382

-12

4,352

2,968

-32

4,788

3,350

-30

Canada (10,000+)

4,273

4,267

0

17,890

15,403

-14

22,163

19,670

-11

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

22

12

-45

193

52

-73

215

64

-70

Barrie

74

48

-35

84

26

-69

158

74

-53

Belleville - Quinte West

18

14

-22

16

12

-25

34

26

-24

Brantford

24

4

-83

66

53

-20

90

57

-37

Calgary

639

644

1

1,498

2,046

37

2,137

2,690

26

Chilliwack

18

6

-67

92

4

-96

110

10

-91

Drummondville

10

16

60

39

76

95

49

92

88

Edmonton

544

627

15

435

810

86

979

1,437

47

Fredericton

26

32

23

18

40

122

44

72

64

Greater/Grand Sudbury

1

28

##

0

9

##

1

37

##

Guelph

12

6

-50

0

4

##

12

10

-17

Halifax

52

58

12

601

107

-82

653

165

-75

Hamilton

32

78

144

1,165

50

-96

1,197

128

-89

Kamloops

13

10

-23

0

60

##

13

70

438

Kelowna

33

33

-

376

19

-95

409

52

-87

Kingston

24

22

-8

350

167

-52

374

189

-49

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo    

67

24

-64

279

288

3

346

312

-10

Lethbridge

27

19

-30

27

6

-78

54

25

-54

London

56

44

-21

151

472

213

207

516

149

Moncton

27

26

-4

264

244

-8

291

270

-7

Montréal

112

122

9

1,428

1,270

-11

1,540

1,392

-10

Nanaimo

7

23

229

106

7

-93

113

30

-73

Oshawa

58

39

-33

20

8

-60

78

47

-40

Ottawa-Gatineau

251

179

-29

1,098

1,186

8

1,349

1,365

1

  Gatineau

56

59

5

187

670

258

243

729

200

  Ottawa

195

120

-38

911

516

-43

1,106

636

-42

Peterborough

24

8

-67

0

15

##

24

23

-4

Québec

29

59

103

642

366

-43

671

425

-37

Red Deer

6

9

50

17

4

-76

23

13

-43

Regina

14

41

193

76

102

34

90

143

59

Saguenay

16

9

-44

6

289

##

22

298

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

124

31

-75

200

60

-70

324

91

-72

Saint John

26

20

-23

0

6

##

26

26

-

St. John's

33

47

42

23

55

139

56

102

82

Saskatoon

108

127

18

113

128

13

221

255

15

Sherbrooke

11

19

73

118

334

183

129

353

174

Thunder Bay

10

14

40

7

72

##

17

86

406

Toronto

434

533

23

3,274

1,956

-40

3,708

2,489

-33

Trois-Rivières

19

14

-26

284

23

-92

303

37

-88

Vancouver

217

175

-19

2,687

2,366

-12

2,904

2,541

-13

Victoria

35

31

-11

697

262

-62

732

293

-60

Windsor

33

57

73

139

94

-32

172

151

-12

Winnipeg

106

138

30

51

515

##

157

653

316

Total

3,392

3,446

2

16,640

13,663

-18

20,032

17,109

-15

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value


Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

September
2024

October
2024

%

September
2024

October
2024

%

September
2024

October
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

555

606

9

420

804

91

975

1,410

45

P.E.I.   

418

308

-26

0

1,032

##

418

1,340

221

N.S.   

1,225

1,738

42

2,697

2,442

-9

3,922

4,180

7

N.B.   

942

988

5

6,498

3,636

-44

7,440

4,624

-38

Qc  

4,197

4,322

3

35,926

37,404

4

40,123

41,726

4

Ont.   

15,524

15,348

-1

45,797

49,257

8

61,321

64,605

5

Man.   

1,921

1,878

-2

3,372

6,396

90

5,293

8,274

56

Sask.   

1,499

1,759

17

4,308

3,036

-30

5,807

4,795

-17

Alta.   

16,124

15,879

-2

28,232

35,791

27

44,356

51,670

16

B.C.   

4,329

4,580

6

36,251

35,907

-1

40,580

40,487

0

Canada (10,000+)

46,734

47,406

1

163,501

175,705

7

210,235

223,111

6

Canada (All Areas)

54,076

58,912

9

169,316

181,849

7

223,391

240,761

8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

226

152

-33

2,964

624

-79

3,190

776

-76

Barrie

432

436

1

1,380

312

-77

1,812

748

-59

Belleville - Quinte West

377

171

-55

132

144

9

509

315

-38

Brantford

474

28

-94

240

636

165

714

664

-7

Calgary

7,099

6,921

-3

17,160

24,552

43

24,259

31,473

30

Chilliwack

160

82

-49

160

48

-70

208

130

-38

Drummondville

219

199

-9

804

912

13

1,023

1,111

9

Edmonton

7,372

7,397

0

9,576

9,720

2

16,948

17,117

1

Fredericton

329

357

9

312

480

54

641

837

31

Greater/Grand Sudbury

226

325

44

252

108

-57

478

433

-9

Guelph

85

64

-25

528

48

-91

613

112

-82

Halifax

609

861

41

1,992

1,284

-36

2,601

2,145

-18

Hamilton

484

880

82

4,980

600

-88

5,464

1,480

-73

Kamloops

10

110

##

768

720

-6

778

830

7

Kelowna

517

453

-12

5,100

228

-96

5,617

681

-88

Kingston

216

249

15

108

2,004

##

324

2,253

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo     

313

266

-15

1,428

3,456

142

1,741

3,722

114

Lethbridge

242

199

-18

0

72

##

242

271

12

London

554

439

-21

1,788

5,664

217

2,342

6,103

161

Moncton

262

279

6

4,968

2,928

-41

5,230

3,207

-39

Montréal

1,163

1,154

-1

11,901

15,174

28

13,064

16,328

25

Nanaimo

114

223

96

48

84

75

162

307

90

Oshawa

334

460

38

168

96

-43

502

556

11

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,024

1,491

-26

20,064

14,232

-29

22,088

15,723

-29

  Gatineau

282

392

39

4,152

8,040

94

4,434

8,432

90

  Ottawa

1,742

1,099

-37

15,912

6,192

-61

17,654

7,291

-59

Peterborough

54

79

46

216

180

-17

270

259

-4

Québec

593

621

5

6,564

4,392

-33

7,157

5,013

-30

Red Deer

106

111

5

0

48

##

106

159

50

Regina

406

516

27

372

1,224

229

778

1,740

124

Saguenay

122

101

-17

600

3,468

478

722

3,569

394

St. Catharines-Niagara

650

422

-35

120

720

##

770

1,142

48

Saint John

221

212

-4

900

72

-92

1,121

284

-75

St. John's

489

530

8

432

660

53

921

1,190

29

Saskatoon

988

1,224

24

3,804

1,536

-60

4,792

2,760

-42

Sherbrooke

313

286

-9

2,904

4,008

38

3,217

4,294

33

Thunder Bay

80

103

29

336

864

157

416

967

132

Toronto

6,348

6,075

-4

14,148

23,472

66

20,496

29,547

44

Trois-Rivières

413

140

-66

7,440

276

-96

7,853

416

-95

Vancouver

2,156

2,020

-6

21,288

28,392

33

23,444

30,412

30

Victoria

300

333

11

3,972

3,144

-21

4,272

3,477

-19

Windsor

517

606

17

3,216

1,128

-65

3,733

1,734

-54

Winnipeg

1,625

1,607

-1

1,668

6,180

271

3,293

7,787

136

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)