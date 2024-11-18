OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was flat in October at 243,522 units. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 8% in October (240,761 units) compared to September (223,391 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

In Canada's urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 188,567 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – October) in 2024. This compares to 187,722 for the same period in 2023, meaning actual year-to-date housing starts are statistically unchanged so far this year.

Quote:

"Actual year-to-date housing starts are similar to last year, but we continue to see higher activity in the Prairie provinces, Québec and the Atlantic provinces, while Ontario and British Columbia have seen declines in all housing types. The increases in the monthly SAAR in Toronto and Vancouver are a promising sign for Ontario and British Columbia, as they drove the national SAAR increase in October. Despite these results, we remain well below what is required to restore affordability in Canada's urban centres." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 6% higher (223,111 units). Multi-unit urban starts increased 7% (175,705 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 1% (47,406 units).

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,650 units.

Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and October 2024 are up 12% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from historically low new home construction in 2023.

are up 12% in from the same period last year, showing some recovery from historically low new home construction in 2023. In Vancouver , actual starts are down 18% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note 2023 was a record high year.

, actual starts are down 18% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note 2023 was a record high year. In Toronto , actual year-to-date housing starts are down 21% from 2023, which was also a high year for housing starts by historical standards.

, actual year-to-date housing starts are down 21% from 2023, which was also a high year for housing starts by historical standards. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November housing starts data on December 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

See the definitions and methodology page to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





















January - October 2023 - 2024















Area

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

Province























2023 2024 % 2023 2024 % 2023 2024 % N.L.

370 510 38 115 288 150 485 798 65 P.E.I.

176 228 30 544 982 81 720 1,210 68 N.S.

1,257 1,332 6 3,412 4,404 29 4,669 5,736 23 N.B.

755 800 6 2,418 3,281 36 3,173 4,081 29 Atlantic

2,558 2,870 12 6,489 8,955 38 9,047 11,825 31 Que.

3,529 3,569 1 23,944 29,547 23 27,473 33,116 21 Ont.

12,730 10,936 -14 61,987 50,669 -18 74,717 61,605 -18 Man.

1,394 1,469 5 3,623 3,639 0 5,017 5,108 2 Sask.

854 1,088 27 2,461 2,253 -8 3,315 3,341 1 Alta.

9,896 12,690 28 18,417 25,281 37 28,313 37,971 34 Prairies

12,144 15,247 26 24,501 31,173 27 36,645 46,420 27 B.C.

4,772 3,731 -22 35,068 31,870 -9 39,840 35,601 -11 Canada

35,733 36,353 2 151,989 152,214 0 187,722 188,567 0 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 209 158 -24 543 808 49 752 966 28 Barrie

626 360 -42 1,389 472 -66 2,015 832 -59 Belleville - Quinte West

168 177 5 145 135 -7 313 312 0 Brantford

333 172 -48 330 92 -72 663 264 -60 Calgary

4,743 5,869 24 11,535 14,235 23 16,278 20,104 24 Chilliwack

159 127 -20 270 282 4 429 409 -5 Drummondville

131 141 8 330 697 111 461 838 82 Edmonton

4,009 5,619 40 6,069 9,177 51 10,078 14,796 47 Fredericton

234 258 10 637 320 -50 871 578 -34 Greater Sudbury

77 89 16 184 67 -64 261 156 -40 Guelph

68 49 -28 1,052 346 -67 1,120 395 -65 Halifax

471 662 41 2,999 3,789 26 3,470 4,451 28 Hamilton

254 328 29 2,723 1,741 -36 2,977 2,069 -31 Kamloops

91 78 -14 270 256 -5 361 334 -7 Kelowna

372 313 -16 2,168 3,406 57 2,540 3,719 46 Kingston

240 193 -20 1,113 316 -72 1,353 509 -62 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

724 314 -57 2,078 2,350 13 2,802 2,664 -5 Lethbridge

145 213 47 57 411 ## 202 624 209 London

423 459 9 1,518 3,059 102 1,941 3,518 81 Moncton

212 225 6 1,394 2,227 60 1,606 2,452 53 Montréal

879 936 6 11,538 12,945 12 12,417 13,881 12 Nanaimo

148 137 -7 314 677 116 462 814 76 Oshawa

590 377 -36 809 1,142 41 1,399 1,519 9 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,602 1,504 -6 8,715 8,105 -7 10,317 9,609 -7 Gatineau

306 335 9 2,392 2,754 15 2,698 3,089 14 Ottawa

1,296 1,169 -10 6,323 5,351 -15 7,619 6,520 -14 Peterborough

108 110 2 27 128 374 135 238 76 Québec

476 511 7 4,163 5,160 24 4,639 5,671 22 Red Deer

59 76 29 110 251 128 169 327 93 Regina

170 245 44 664 836 26 834 1,081 30 Saguenay

170 161 -5 435 504 16 605 665 10 St. Catharines-Niagara

792 548 -31 1,714 841 -51 2,506 1,389 -45 Saint John

189 186 -2 264 444 68 453 630 39 St. John's

277 435 57 97 251 159 374 686 83 Saskatoon

643 774 20 1,509 1,356 -10 2,152 2,130 -1 Sherbrooke

187 239 28 986 1,287 31 1,173 1,526 30 Thunder Bay

86 70 -19 140 202 44 226 272 20 Toronto

3,973 3,922 -1 39,715 30,515 -23 43,688 34,437 -21 Trois-Rivières

153 174 14 1,055 1,292 22 1,208 1,466 21 Vancouver

2,483 1,820 -27 25,638 21,224 -17 28,121 23,044 -18 Victoria

330 247 -25 3,555 3,112 -12 3,885 3,359 -14 Windsor

264 392 48 831 1,488 79 1,095 1,880 72 Winnipeg

1,194 1,209 1 3,279 3,129 -5 4,473 4,338 -3 Total

28,462 29,877 5 142,362 139,075 -2 170,824 168,952 -1

1Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey



Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



October

2023 October

2024 % October

2023 October

2024 % October

2023 October

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 39 52 33 23 56 143 62 108 74 P.E.I. 42 39 -7 49 86 76 91 125 37 N.S. 140 159 14 648 205 -68 788 364 -54 N.B. 91 90 -1 291 302 4 382 392 3 Atlantic 312 340 9 1,011 649 -36 1,323 989 -25 Qc 461 443 -4 3,201 3,884 21 3,662 4,327 18 Ont. 1,473 1,360 -8 6,949 4,117 -41 8,422 5,477 -35 Man. 144 170 18 72 533 ## 216 703 225 Sask. 129 177 37 214 253 18 343 430 25 Alta. 1,318 1,395 6 2,091 2,999 43 3,409 4,394 29 Prairies 1,591 1,742 9 2,377 3,785 59 3,968 5,527 39 B.C. 436 382 -12 4,352 2,968 -32 4,788 3,350 -30 Canada (10,000+) 4,273 4,267 0 17,890 15,403 -14 22,163 19,670 -11 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 22 12 -45 193 52 -73 215 64 -70 Barrie 74 48 -35 84 26 -69 158 74 -53 Belleville - Quinte West 18 14 -22 16 12 -25 34 26 -24 Brantford 24 4 -83 66 53 -20 90 57 -37 Calgary 639 644 1 1,498 2,046 37 2,137 2,690 26 Chilliwack 18 6 -67 92 4 -96 110 10 -91 Drummondville 10 16 60 39 76 95 49 92 88 Edmonton 544 627 15 435 810 86 979 1,437 47 Fredericton 26 32 23 18 40 122 44 72 64 Greater/Grand Sudbury 1 28 ## 0 9 ## 1 37 ## Guelph 12 6 -50 0 4 ## 12 10 -17 Halifax 52 58 12 601 107 -82 653 165 -75 Hamilton 32 78 144 1,165 50 -96 1,197 128 -89 Kamloops 13 10 -23 0 60 ## 13 70 438 Kelowna 33 33 - 376 19 -95 409 52 -87 Kingston 24 22 -8 350 167 -52 374 189 -49 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 67 24 -64 279 288 3 346 312 -10 Lethbridge 27 19 -30 27 6 -78 54 25 -54 London 56 44 -21 151 472 213 207 516 149 Moncton 27 26 -4 264 244 -8 291 270 -7 Montréal 112 122 9 1,428 1,270 -11 1,540 1,392 -10 Nanaimo 7 23 229 106 7 -93 113 30 -73 Oshawa 58 39 -33 20 8 -60 78 47 -40 Ottawa-Gatineau 251 179 -29 1,098 1,186 8 1,349 1,365 1 Gatineau 56 59 5 187 670 258 243 729 200 Ottawa 195 120 -38 911 516 -43 1,106 636 -42 Peterborough 24 8 -67 0 15 ## 24 23 -4 Québec 29 59 103 642 366 -43 671 425 -37 Red Deer 6 9 50 17 4 -76 23 13 -43 Regina 14 41 193 76 102 34 90 143 59 Saguenay 16 9 -44 6 289 ## 22 298 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 124 31 -75 200 60 -70 324 91 -72 Saint John 26 20 -23 0 6 ## 26 26 - St. John's 33 47 42 23 55 139 56 102 82 Saskatoon 108 127 18 113 128 13 221 255 15 Sherbrooke 11 19 73 118 334 183 129 353 174 Thunder Bay 10 14 40 7 72 ## 17 86 406 Toronto 434 533 23 3,274 1,956 -40 3,708 2,489 -33 Trois-Rivières 19 14 -26 284 23 -92 303 37 -88 Vancouver 217 175 -19 2,687 2,366 -12 2,904 2,541 -13 Victoria 35 31 -11 697 262 -62 732 293 -60 Windsor 33 57 73 139 94 -32 172 151 -12 Winnipeg 106 138 30 51 515 ## 157 653 316 Total 3,392 3,446 2 16,640 13,663 -18 20,032 17,109 -15

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)





Single-Detached



All Others



Total





September

2024 October

2024 % September

2024 October

2024 % September

2024 October

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 555 606 9 420 804 91 975 1,410 45 P.E.I. 418 308 -26 0 1,032 ## 418 1,340 221 N.S. 1,225 1,738 42 2,697 2,442 -9 3,922 4,180 7 N.B. 942 988 5 6,498 3,636 -44 7,440 4,624 -38 Qc 4,197 4,322 3 35,926 37,404 4 40,123 41,726 4 Ont. 15,524 15,348 -1 45,797 49,257 8 61,321 64,605 5 Man. 1,921 1,878 -2 3,372 6,396 90 5,293 8,274 56 Sask. 1,499 1,759 17 4,308 3,036 -30 5,807 4,795 -17 Alta. 16,124 15,879 -2 28,232 35,791 27 44,356 51,670 16 B.C. 4,329 4,580 6 36,251 35,907 -1 40,580 40,487 0 Canada (10,000+) 46,734 47,406 1 163,501 175,705 7 210,235 223,111 6 Canada (All Areas) 54,076 58,912 9 169,316 181,849 7 223,391 240,761 8 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 226 152 -33 2,964 624 -79 3,190 776 -76 Barrie 432 436 1 1,380 312 -77 1,812 748 -59 Belleville - Quinte West 377 171 -55 132 144 9 509 315 -38 Brantford 474 28 -94 240 636 165 714 664 -7 Calgary 7,099 6,921 -3 17,160 24,552 43 24,259 31,473 30 Chilliwack 160 82 -49 160 48 -70 208 130 -38 Drummondville 219 199 -9 804 912 13 1,023 1,111 9 Edmonton 7,372 7,397 0 9,576 9,720 2 16,948 17,117 1 Fredericton 329 357 9 312 480 54 641 837 31 Greater/Grand Sudbury 226 325 44 252 108 -57 478 433 -9 Guelph 85 64 -25 528 48 -91 613 112 -82 Halifax 609 861 41 1,992 1,284 -36 2,601 2,145 -18 Hamilton 484 880 82 4,980 600 -88 5,464 1,480 -73 Kamloops 10 110 ## 768 720 -6 778 830 7 Kelowna 517 453 -12 5,100 228 -96 5,617 681 -88 Kingston 216 249 15 108 2,004 ## 324 2,253 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 313 266 -15 1,428 3,456 142 1,741 3,722 114 Lethbridge 242 199 -18 0 72 ## 242 271 12 London 554 439 -21 1,788 5,664 217 2,342 6,103 161 Moncton 262 279 6 4,968 2,928 -41 5,230 3,207 -39 Montréal 1,163 1,154 -1 11,901 15,174 28 13,064 16,328 25 Nanaimo 114 223 96 48 84 75 162 307 90 Oshawa 334 460 38 168 96 -43 502 556 11 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,024 1,491 -26 20,064 14,232 -29 22,088 15,723 -29 Gatineau 282 392 39 4,152 8,040 94 4,434 8,432 90 Ottawa 1,742 1,099 -37 15,912 6,192 -61 17,654 7,291 -59 Peterborough 54 79 46 216 180 -17 270 259 -4 Québec 593 621 5 6,564 4,392 -33 7,157 5,013 -30 Red Deer 106 111 5 0 48 ## 106 159 50 Regina 406 516 27 372 1,224 229 778 1,740 124 Saguenay 122 101 -17 600 3,468 478 722 3,569 394 St. Catharines-Niagara 650 422 -35 120 720 ## 770 1,142 48 Saint John 221 212 -4 900 72 -92 1,121 284 -75 St. John's 489 530 8 432 660 53 921 1,190 29 Saskatoon 988 1,224 24 3,804 1,536 -60 4,792 2,760 -42 Sherbrooke 313 286 -9 2,904 4,008 38 3,217 4,294 33 Thunder Bay 80 103 29 336 864 157 416 967 132 Toronto 6,348 6,075 -4 14,148 23,472 66 20,496 29,547 44 Trois-Rivières 413 140 -66 7,440 276 -96 7,853 416 -95 Vancouver 2,156 2,020 -6 21,288 28,392 33 23,444 30,412 30 Victoria 300 333 11 3,972 3,144 -21 4,272 3,477 -19 Windsor 517 606 17 3,216 1,128 -65 3,733 1,734 -54 Winnipeg 1,625 1,607 -1 1,668 6,180 271 3,293 7,787 136

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

