OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was flat (-0.3%) in November at 243,268 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 8% in November (262,443 units) compared to October (242,207 units).

A historically busy November for new home construction in Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater saw 22,345 actual starts, pushing the year-to-date (January – November) total up to 210,912. This compares to 204,920 for the same period in 2023, a 3% increase.

"Both the monthly SAAR and actual starts figures grew in November, driven primarily by multi-unit starts activity in Québec, Alberta and British Columbia. While Alberta, Québec and the Atlantic provinces are still pushing the national year-to-date starts higher, Canada still needs major increases in supply growth to restore affordability in our urban centres." said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, Market Insights. "I also want to acknowledge Bob Dugan's over 20 years as CMHC's Chief Economist. His significant contributions have greatly enhanced our understanding of housing markets in Canada. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 9% higher (245,083 units). Multi-unit urban starts increased 11% (195,281 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 4% (49,802 units).

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,360 units.

Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and November 2024 continue to climb in Montréal, up 22% from the historically low 2023 totals. Meanwhile, year-to-date starts in Vancouver and Toronto are still down 14% and 20% respectively from their historically high 2023 totals.

continue to climb in Montréal, up 22% from the historically low 2023 totals. Meanwhile, year-to-date starts in and are still down 14% and 20% respectively from their historically high 2023 totals. Actual monthly starts in Montréal (143%) and Vancouver (52%) for November are both up significantly compared to November 2023 , while actual starts in Toronto are flat.

(52%) for November are both up significantly compared to , while actual starts in are flat. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





























January - November 2023 - 2024













Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2023 2024 % 2023 2024 % 2023 2024 % N.L.

406 586 44 139 331 138 545 917 68 P.E.I.

185 237 28 574 985 72 759 1,222 61 N.S.

1,372 1,469 7 4,317 4,731 10 5,689 6,200 9 N.B.

823 912 11 2,784 3,685 32 3,607 4,597 27 Atlantic

2,786 3,204 15 7,814 9,732 25 10,600 12,936 22 Que.

3,939 4,036 2 25,923 34,740 34 29,862 38,776 30 Ont.

14,036 12,366 -12 66,353 54,745 -17 80,389 67,111 -17 Man.

1,555 1,617 4 4,081 4,090 0 5,636 5,707 1 Sask.

969 1,233 27 2,789 2,546 -9 3,758 3,779 1 Alta.

11,150 14,334 29 20,583 28,620 39 31,733 42,954 35 Prairies

13,674 17,184 26 27,453 35,256 28 41,127 52,440 28 B.C.

5,190 4,117 -21 37,752 35,532 -6 42,942 39,649 -8 Canada

39,625 40,907 3 165,295 170,005 3 204,920 210,912 3 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 227 169 -26 917 884 -4 1,144 1,053 -8 Barrie

679 422 -38 1,528 504 -67 2,207 926 -58 Belleville - Quinte West

203 206 1 255 153 -40 458 359 -22 Brantford

367 196 -47 402 150 -63 769 346 -55 Calgary

5,337 6,586 23 12,749 16,066 26 18,086 22,652 25 Chilliwack

176 138 -22 360 415 15 536 553 3 Drummondville

144 155 8 421 837 99 565 992 76 Edmonton

4,519 6,408 42 6,908 10,531 52 11,427 16,939 48 Fredericton

260 294 13 711 428 -40 971 722 -26 Greater Sudbury

79 122 54 186 488 162 265 610 130 Guelph

78 57 -27 1,060 378 -64 1,138 435 -62 Halifax

525 738 41 3,801 4,015 6 4,326 4,753 10 Hamilton

275 385 40 2,792 1,758 -37 3,067 2,143 -30 Kamloops

93 85 -9 271 540 99 364 625 72 Kelowna

401 345 -14 2,188 3,426 57 2,589 3,771 46 Kingston

255 207 -19 1,113 325 -71 1,368 532 -61 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

803 349 -57 2,402 2,399 0 3,205 2,748 -14 Lethbridge

159 250 57 57 439 ## 216 689 219 London

482 514 7 1,634 3,195 96 2,116 3,709 75 Moncton

225 262 16 1,651 2,447 48 1,876 2,709 44 Montréal

982 1,055 7 12,524 15,475 24 13,506 16,530 22 Nanaimo

189 163 -14 339 806 138 528 969 84 Oshawa

592 407 -31 1,220 1,162 -5 1,812 1,569 -13 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,728 1,724 0 9,445 9,010 -5 11,173 10,734 -4 Gatineau

309 365 18 2,419 3,072 27 2,728 3,437 26 Ottawa

1,419 1,359 -4 7,026 5,938 -15 8,445 7,297 -14 Peterborough

159 129 -19 43 179 316 202 308 52 Québec

521 577 11 4,387 6,171 41 4,908 6,748 37 Red Deer

70 89 27 110 253 130 180 342 90 Regina

194 270 39 779 853 9 973 1,123 15 Saguenay

178 181 2 467 580 24 645 761 18 St. Catharines-Niagara

873 623 -29 1,804 1,071 -41 2,677 1,694 -37 Saint John

207 215 4 269 490 82 476 705 48 St. John's

308 506 64 121 294 143 429 800 86 Saskatoon

728 887 22 1,699 1,607 -5 2,427 2,494 3 Sherbrooke

213 287 35 1,067 1,506 41 1,280 1,793 40 Thunder Bay

90 81 -10 154 208 35 244 289 18 Toronto

4,392 4,395 0 41,600 32,343 -22 45,992 36,738 -20 Trois-Rivières

170 189 11 1,129 1,360 20 1,299 1,549 19 Vancouver

2,678 2,020 -25 27,204 23,702 -13 29,882 25,722 -14 Victoria

358 262 -27 3,990 3,406 -15 4,348 3,668 -16 Windsor

287 443 54 894 1,614 81 1,181 2,057 74 Winnipeg

1,321 1,325 0 3,724 3,555 -5 5,045 4,880 -3 Total

31,525 33,716 7 154,375 155,023 0 185,900 188,739 2

1Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



November 2023 November 2024 % November 2023 November 2024 % November 2023 November 2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 36 76 111 24 43 79 60 119 98 P.E.I. 9 9 - 30 3 -90 39 12 -69 N.S. 115 137 19 905 327 -64 1,020 464 -55 N.B. 68 112 65 366 404 10 434 516 19 Atlantic 228 334 46 1,325 777 -41 1,553 1,111 -28 Qc 410 467 14 1,979 5,193 162 2,389 5,660 137 Ont. 1,306 1,430 9 4,366 4,076 -7 5,672 5,506 -3 Man. 161 148 -8 458 451 -2 619 599 -3 Sask. 115 145 26 328 293 -11 443 438 -1 Alta. 1,254 1,644 31 2,166 3,339 54 3,420 4,983 46 Prairies 1,530 1,937 27 2,952 4,083 38 4,482 6,020 34 B.C. 418 386 -8 2,684 3,662 36 3,102 4,048 30 Canada (10,000+) 3,892 4,554 17 13,306 17,791 34 17,198 22,345 30 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 18 11 -39 374 76 -80 392 87 -78 Barrie 53 62 17 139 32 -77 192 94 -51 Belleville - Quinte West 35 29 -17 110 18 -84 145 47 -68 Brantford 34 24 -29 72 58 -19 106 82 -23 Calgary 594 717 21 1,214 1,831 51 1,808 2,548 41 Chilliwack 17 11 -35 90 133 48 107 144 35 Drummondville 13 14 8 91 140 54 104 154 48 Edmonton 510 789 55 839 1,354 61 1,349 2,143 59 Fredericton 26 36 38 74 108 46 100 144 44 Greater/Grand Sudbury 2 33 ## 2 421 ## 4 454 ## Guelph 10 8 -20 8 32 300 18 40 122 Halifax 54 76 41 802 226 -72 856 302 -65 Hamilton 21 57 171 69 17 -75 90 74 -18 Kamloops 2 7 250 1 284 ## 3 291 ## Kelowna 29 32 10 20 20 - 49 52 6 Kingston 15 14 -7 0 9 ## 15 23 53 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 79 35 -56 324 49 -85 403 84 -79 Lethbridge 14 37 164 0 28 ## 14 65 364 London 59 55 -7 116 136 17 175 191 9 Moncton 13 37 185 257 220 -14 270 257 -5 Montréal 103 119 16 986 2,530 157 1,089 2,649 143 Nanaimo 41 26 -37 25 129 416 66 155 135 Oshawa 2 30 ## 411 20 -95 413 50 -88 Ottawa-Gatineau 126 220 75 730 905 24 856 1,125 31 Gatineau 3 30 ## 27 318 ## 30 348 ## Ottawa 123 190 54 703 587 -17 826 777 -6 Peterborough 51 19 -63 16 51 219 67 70 4 Québec 45 66 47 224 1,011 351 269 1,077 300 Red Deer 11 13 18 0 2 ## 11 15 36 Regina 24 25 4 115 17 -85 139 42 -70 Saguenay 8 20 150 32 76 138 40 96 140 St. Catharines-Niagara 81 75 -7 90 230 156 171 305 78 Saint John 18 29 61 5 46 ## 23 75 226 St. John's 31 71 129 24 43 79 55 114 107 Saskatoon 85 113 33 190 251 32 275 364 32 Sherbrooke 26 48 85 81 219 170 107 267 150 Thunder Bay 4 11 175 14 6 -57 18 17 -6 Toronto 419 473 13 1,885 1,828 -3 2,304 2,301 0 Trois-Rivières 17 15 -12 74 68 -8 91 83 -9 Vancouver 195 200 3 1,566 2,478 58 1,761 2,678 52 Victoria 28 15 -46 435 294 -32 463 309 -33 Windsor 23 51 122 63 126 100 86 177 106 Winnipeg 127 116 -9 445 426 -4 572 542 -5 Total 3,063 3,839 25 12,013 15,948 33 15,076 19,787 31

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

October

2024 November

2024 % October

2024 November

2024 % October

2024 November

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 658 995 51 759 575 -24 1,417 1,570 11 P.E.I. 256 122 -52 1,032 36 -97 1,288 158 -88 N.S. 1,769 1,701 -4 2,464 3,897 58 4,233 5,598 32 N.B. 1,005 1,232 23 3,643 4,834 33 4,648 6,066 31 Qc 4,368 4,803 10 38,206 48,536 27 42,574 53,339 25 Ont. 15,324 14,951 -2 49,278 44,399 -10 64,602 59,350 -8 Man. 1,863 1,686 -10 6,396 5,412 -15 8,259 7,098 -14 Sask. 1,750 1,620 -7 3,036 3,516 16 4,786 5,136 7 Alta. 16,426 18,106 10 35,763 40,074 12 52,189 58,180 11 B.C. 4,583 4,586 0 35,913 44,002 23 40,496 48,588 20 Canada (10,000+) 48,002 49,802 4 176,490 195,281 11 224,492 245,083 9 Canada (All Areas) 59,259 60,781 3 182,950 201,661 10 242,207 262,443 8 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 148 122 -18 624 912 46 772 1,034 34 Barrie 469 633 35 312 384 23 781 1,017 30 Belleville - Quinte West 172 246 43 144 216 50 316 462 46 Brantford 30 147 390 636 696 9 666 843 27 Calgary 7,026 8,114 15 24,552 21,972 -11 31,578 30,086 -5 Chilliwack 85 133 56 85 1,596 ## 133 1,729 ## Drummondville 196 147 -25 912 1,680 84 1,108 1,827 65 Edmonton 7,599 8,960 18 9,720 16,248 67 17,319 25,208 46 Fredericton 360 396 10 480 1,296 170 840 1,692 101 Greater/Grand Sudbury 346 380 10 108 5,052 ## 454 5,432 ## Guelph 65 66 2 48 384 ## 113 450 298 Halifax 875 939 7 1,284 2,712 111 2,159 3,651 69 Hamilton 887 748 -16 600 204 -66 1,487 952 -36 Kamloops 112 79 -29 720 3,408 373 832 3,487 319 Kelowna 446 414 -7 228 240 5 674 654 -3 Kingston 244 169 -31 2,004 108 -95 2,248 277 -88 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 275 356 29 3,456 588 -83 3,731 944 -75 Lethbridge 211 432 105 72 336 367 283 768 171 London 448 518 16 5,664 1,632 -71 6,112 2,150 -65 Moncton 294 521 77 2,928 2,640 -10 3,222 3,161 -2 Montréal 1,150 1,171 2 15,221 30,106 98 16,371 31,277 91 Nanaimo 243 308 27 84 1,548 ## 327 1,856 468 Oshawa 456 380 -17 96 240 150 552 620 12 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,482 2,265 53 14,232 10,860 -24 15,714 13,125 -16 Gatineau 390 352 -10 8,040 3,816 -53 8,430 4,168 -51 Ottawa 1,092 1,913 75 6,192 7,044 14 7,284 8,957 23 Peterborough 89 102 15 180 612 240 269 714 165 Québec 622 668 7 4,392 12,132 176 5,014 12,800 155 Red Deer 114 125 10 48 24 -50 162 149 -8 Regina 491 301 -39 1,224 204 -83 1,715 505 -71 Saguenay 108 227 110 3,468 912 -74 3,576 1,139 -68 St. Catharines-Niagara 483 654 35 720 2,760 283 1,203 3,414 184 Saint John 213 273 28 72 552 ## 285 825 189 St. John's 544 793 46 660 516 -22 1,204 1,309 9 Saskatoon 1,238 1,251 1 1,536 3,012 96 2,774 4,263 54 Sherbrooke 300 463 54 4,008 2,628 -34 4,308 3,091 -28 Thunder Bay 107 97 -9 864 72 -92 971 169 -83 Toronto 5,900 4,780 -19 23,472 21,936 -7 29,372 26,716 -9 Trois-Rivières 150 176 17 276 816 196 426 992 133 Vancouver 2,044 2,312 13 28,392 29,736 5 30,436 32,048 5 Victoria 326 206 -37 3,144 3,528 12 3,470 3,734 8 Windsor 607 625 3 1,128 1,512 34 1,735 2,137 23 Winnipeg 1,592 1,376 -14 6,180 5,112 -17 7,772 6,488 -17

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

