OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was flat (-0.3%) in November at 243,268 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 8% in November (262,443 units) compared to October (242,207 units).

A historically busy November for new home construction in Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater saw 22,345 actual starts, pushing the year-to-date (January – November) total up to 210,912. This compares to 204,920 for the same period in 2023, a 3% increase.

Quote:

"Both the monthly SAAR and actual starts figures grew in November, driven primarily by multi-unit starts activity in Québec, Alberta and British Columbia. While Alberta, Québec and the Atlantic provinces are still pushing the national year-to-date starts higher, Canada still needs major increases in supply growth to restore affordability in our urban centres." said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, Market Insights. "I also want to acknowledge Bob Dugan's over 20 years as CMHC's Chief Economist. His significant contributions have greatly enhanced our understanding of housing markets in Canada. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 9% higher (245,083 units). Multi-unit urban starts increased 11% (195,281 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 4% (49,802 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,360 units.
  • Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and November 2024 continue to climb in Montréal, up 22% from the historically low 2023 totals. Meanwhile, year-to-date starts in Vancouver and Toronto are still down 14% and 20% respectively from their historically high 2023 totals.
  • Actual monthly starts in Montréal (143%) and Vancouver (52%) for November are both up significantly compared to November 2023, while actual starts in Toronto are flat.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. 

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over














January - November 2023 - 2024






Area

Single-Detached



All Others

Total

Province











2023

2024

%

2023

2024

%

2023

2024

%

N.L.

406

586

44

139

331

138

545

917

68

P.E.I.   


185

237

28

574

985

72

759

1,222

61

N.S.   


1,372

1,469

7

4,317

4,731

10

5,689

6,200

9

N.B.   


823

912

11

2,784

3,685

32

3,607

4,597

27

Atlantic

2,786

3,204

15

7,814

9,732

25

10,600

12,936

22

Que.  


3,939

4,036

2

25,923

34,740

34

29,862

38,776

30

Ont.   


14,036

12,366

-12

66,353

54,745

-17

80,389

67,111

-17

Man.   


1,555

1,617

4

4,081

4,090

0

5,636

5,707

1

Sask.   


969

1,233

27

2,789

2,546

-9

3,758

3,779

1

Alta.   


11,150

14,334

29

20,583

28,620

39

31,733

42,954

35

Prairies

13,674

17,184

26

27,453

35,256

28

41,127

52,440

28

B.C.   


5,190

4,117

-21

37,752

35,532

-6

42,942

39,649

-8

Canada

39,625

40,907

3

165,295

170,005

3

204,920

210,912

3

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

227

169

-26

917

884

-4

1,144

1,053

-8

Barrie

679

422

-38

1,528

504

-67

2,207

926

-58

Belleville - Quinte West

203

206

1

255

153

-40

458

359

-22

Brantford

367

196

-47

402

150

-63

769

346

-55

Calgary

5,337

6,586

23

12,749

16,066

26

18,086

22,652

25

Chilliwack

176

138

-22

360

415

15

536

553

3

Drummondville

144

155

8

421

837

99

565

992

76

Edmonton

4,519

6,408

42

6,908

10,531

52

11,427

16,939

48

Fredericton

260

294

13

711

428

-40

971

722

-26

Greater Sudbury

79

122

54

186

488

162

265

610

130

Guelph

78

57

-27

1,060

378

-64

1,138

435

-62

Halifax

525

738

41

3,801

4,015

6

4,326

4,753

10

Hamilton

275

385

40

2,792

1,758

-37

3,067

2,143

-30

Kamloops

93

85

-9

271

540

99

364

625

72

Kelowna

401

345

-14

2,188

3,426

57

2,589

3,771

46

Kingston

255

207

-19

1,113

325

-71

1,368

532

-61

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

803

349

-57

2,402

2,399

0

3,205

2,748

-14

Lethbridge

159

250

57

57

439

##

216

689

219

London

482

514

7

1,634

3,195

96

2,116

3,709

75

Moncton

225

262

16

1,651

2,447

48

1,876

2,709

44

Montréal

982

1,055

7

12,524

15,475

24

13,506

16,530

22

Nanaimo

189

163

-14

339

806

138

528

969

84

Oshawa

592

407

-31

1,220

1,162

-5

1,812

1,569

-13

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,728

1,724

0

9,445

9,010

-5

11,173

10,734

-4

  Gatineau

309

365

18

2,419

3,072

27

2,728

3,437

26

  Ottawa

1,419

1,359

-4

7,026

5,938

-15

8,445

7,297

-14

Peterborough

159

129

-19

43

179

316

202

308

52

Québec

521

577

11

4,387

6,171

41

4,908

6,748

37

Red Deer

70

89

27

110

253

130

180

342

90

Regina

194

270

39

779

853

9

973

1,123

15

Saguenay

178

181

2

467

580

24

645

761

18

St. Catharines-Niagara

873

623

-29

1,804

1,071

-41

2,677

1,694

-37

Saint John

207

215

4

269

490

82

476

705

48

St. John's

308

506

64

121

294

143

429

800

86

Saskatoon

728

887

22

1,699

1,607

-5

2,427

2,494

3

Sherbrooke

213

287

35

1,067

1,506

41

1,280

1,793

40

Thunder Bay

90

81

-10

154

208

35

244

289

18

Toronto

4,392

4,395

0

41,600

32,343

-22

45,992

36,738

-20

Trois-Rivières

170

189

11

1,129

1,360

20

1,299

1,549

19

Vancouver

2,678

2,020

-25

27,204

23,702

-13

29,882

25,722

-14

Victoria

358

262

-27

3,990

3,406

-15

4,348

3,668

-16

Windsor

287

443

54

894

1,614

81

1,181

2,057

74

Winnipeg

1,321

1,325

0

3,724

3,555

-5

5,045

4,880

-3

Total

31,525

33,716

7

154,375

155,023

0

185,900

188,739

2

1Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


November 2023

November 2024

%

November 2023

November 2024

%

November 2023

November 2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

36

76

111

24

43

79

60

119

98

P.E.I.   

9

9

-

30

3

-90

39

12

-69

N.S.   

115

137

19

905

327

-64

1,020

464

-55

N.B.   

68

112

65

366

404

10

434

516

19

Atlantic

228

334

46

1,325

777

-41

1,553

1,111

-28

Qc

410

467

14

1,979

5,193

162

2,389

5,660

137

Ont.   

1,306

1,430

9

4,366

4,076

-7

5,672

5,506

-3

Man.   

161

148

-8

458

451

-2

619

599

-3

Sask.   

115

145

26

328

293

-11

443

438

-1

Alta.   

1,254

1,644

31

2,166

3,339

54

3,420

4,983

46

Prairies

1,530

1,937

27

2,952

4,083

38

4,482

6,020

34

B.C.   

418

386

-8

2,684

3,662

36

3,102

4,048

30

Canada (10,000+)

3,892

4,554

17

13,306

17,791

34

17,198

22,345

30

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

18

11

-39

374

76

-80

392

87

-78

Barrie

53

62

17

139

32

-77

192

94

-51

Belleville - Quinte West

35

29

-17

110

18

-84

145

47

-68

Brantford

34

24

-29

72

58

-19

106

82

-23

Calgary

594

717

21

1,214

1,831

51

1,808

2,548

41

Chilliwack

17

11

-35

90

133

48

107

144

35

Drummondville

13

14

8

91

140

54

104

154

48

Edmonton

510

789

55

839

1,354

61

1,349

2,143

59

Fredericton

26

36

38

74

108

46

100

144

44

Greater/Grand Sudbury

2

33

##

2

421

##

4

454

##

Guelph

10

8

-20

8

32

300

18

40

122

Halifax

54

76

41

802

226

-72

856

302

-65

Hamilton

21

57

171

69

17

-75

90

74

-18

Kamloops

2

7

250

1

284

##

3

291

##

Kelowna

29

32

10

20

20

-

49

52

6

Kingston

15

14

-7

0

9

##

15

23

53

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

79

35

-56

324

49

-85

403

84

-79

Lethbridge

14

37

164

0

28

##

14

65

364

London

59

55

-7

116

136

17

175

191

9

Moncton

13

37

185

257

220

-14

270

257

-5

Montréal

103

119

16

986

2,530

157

1,089

2,649

143

Nanaimo

41

26

-37

25

129

416

66

155

135

Oshawa

2

30

##

411

20

-95

413

50

-88

Ottawa-Gatineau

126

220

75

730

905

24

856

1,125

31

  Gatineau

3

30

##

27

318

##

30

348

##

  Ottawa

123

190

54

703

587

-17

826

777

-6

Peterborough

51

19

-63

16

51

219

67

70

4

Québec

45

66

47

224

1,011

351

269

1,077

300

Red Deer

11

13

18

0

2

##

11

15

36

Regina

24

25

4

115

17

-85

139

42

-70

Saguenay

8

20

150

32

76

138

40

96

140

St. Catharines-Niagara

81

75

-7

90

230

156

171

305

78

Saint John

18

29

61

5

46

##

23

75

226

St. John's

31

71

129

24

43

79

55

114

107

Saskatoon

85

113

33

190

251

32

275

364

32

Sherbrooke

26

48

85

81

219

170

107

267

150

Thunder Bay

4

11

175

14

6

-57

18

17

-6

Toronto

419

473

13

1,885

1,828

-3

2,304

2,301

0

Trois-Rivières

17

15

-12

74

68

-8

91

83

-9

Vancouver

195

200

3

1,566

2,478

58

1,761

2,678

52

Victoria

28

15

-46

435

294

-32

463

309

-33

Windsor

23

51

122

63

126

100

86

177

106

Winnipeg

127

116

-9

445

426

-4

572

542

-5

Total

3,063

3,839

25

12,013

15,948

33

15,076

19,787

31

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

October
2024

November
2024

%

October
2024

November
2024

%

October
2024

November
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

658

995

51

759

575

-24

1,417

1,570

11

P.E.I.   

256

122

-52

1,032

36

-97

1,288

158

-88

N.S.   

1,769

1,701

-4

2,464

3,897

58

4,233

5,598

32

N.B.   

1,005

1,232

23

3,643

4,834

33

4,648

6,066

31

Qc  

4,368

4,803

10

38,206

48,536

27

42,574

53,339

25

Ont.   

15,324

14,951

-2

49,278

44,399

-10

64,602

59,350

-8

Man.   

1,863

1,686

-10

6,396

5,412

-15

8,259

7,098

-14

Sask.   

1,750

1,620

-7

3,036

3,516

16

4,786

5,136

7

Alta.   

16,426

18,106

10

35,763

40,074

12

52,189

58,180

11

B.C.   

4,583

4,586

0

35,913

44,002

23

40,496

48,588

20

Canada (10,000+)

48,002

49,802

4

176,490

195,281

11

224,492

245,083

9

Canada (All Areas)

59,259

60,781

3

182,950

201,661

10

242,207

262,443

8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

148

122

-18

624

912

46

772

1,034

34

Barrie

469

633

35

312

384

23

781

1,017

30

Belleville - Quinte West

172

246

43

144

216

50

316

462

46

Brantford

30

147

390

636

696

9

666

843

27

Calgary

7,026

8,114

15

24,552

21,972

-11

31,578

30,086

-5

Chilliwack

85

133

56

85

1,596

##

133

1,729

##

Drummondville

196

147

-25

912

1,680

84

1,108

1,827

65

Edmonton

7,599

8,960

18

9,720

16,248

67

17,319

25,208

46

Fredericton

360

396

10

480

1,296

170

840

1,692

101

Greater/Grand Sudbury

346

380

10

108

5,052

##

454

5,432

##

Guelph

65

66

2

48

384

##

113

450

298

Halifax

875

939

7

1,284

2,712

111

2,159

3,651

69

Hamilton

887

748

-16

600

204

-66

1,487

952

-36

Kamloops

112

79

-29

720

3,408

373

832

3,487

319

Kelowna

446

414

-7

228

240

5

674

654

-3

Kingston

244

169

-31

2,004

108

-95

2,248

277

-88

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

275

356

29

3,456

588

-83

3,731

944

-75

Lethbridge

211

432

105

72

336

367

283

768

171

London

448

518

16

5,664

1,632

-71

6,112

2,150

-65

Moncton

294

521

77

2,928

2,640

-10

3,222

3,161

-2

Montréal

1,150

1,171

2

15,221

30,106

98

16,371

31,277

91

Nanaimo

243

308

27

84

1,548

##

327

1,856

468

Oshawa

456

380

-17

96

240

150

552

620

12

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,482

2,265

53

14,232

10,860

-24

15,714

13,125

-16

  Gatineau

390

352

-10

8,040

3,816

-53

8,430

4,168

-51

  Ottawa

1,092

1,913

75

6,192

7,044

14

7,284

8,957

23

Peterborough

89

102

15

180

612

240

269

714

165

Québec

622

668

7

4,392

12,132

176

5,014

12,800

155

Red Deer

114

125

10

48

24

-50

162

149

-8

Regina

491

301

-39

1,224

204

-83

1,715

505

-71

Saguenay

108

227

110

3,468

912

-74

3,576

1,139

-68

St. Catharines-Niagara

483

654

35

720

2,760

283

1,203

3,414

184

Saint John

213

273

28

72

552

##

285

825

189

St. John's

544

793

46

660

516

-22

1,204

1,309

9

Saskatoon

1,238

1,251

1

1,536

3,012

96

2,774

4,263

54

Sherbrooke

300

463

54

4,008

2,628

-34

4,308

3,091

-28

Thunder Bay

107

97

-9

864

72

-92

971

169

-83

Toronto

5,900

4,780

-19

23,472

21,936

-7

29,372

26,716

-9

Trois-Rivières

150

176

17

276

816

196

426

992

133

Vancouver

2,044

2,312

13

28,392

29,736

5

30,436

32,048

5

Victoria

326

206

-37

3,144

3,528

12

3,470

3,734

8

Windsor

607

625

3

1,128

1,512

34

1,735

2,137

23

Winnipeg

1,592

1,376

-14

6,180

5,112

-17

7,772

6,488

-17

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

