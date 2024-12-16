News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Dec 16, 2024, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was flat (-0.3%) in November at 243,268 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 8% in November (262,443 units) compared to October (242,207 units).
A historically busy November for new home construction in Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater saw 22,345 actual starts, pushing the year-to-date (January – November) total up to 210,912. This compares to 204,920 for the same period in 2023, a 3% increase.
Quote:
"Both the monthly SAAR and actual starts figures grew in November, driven primarily by multi-unit starts activity in Québec, Alberta and British Columbia. While Alberta, Québec and the Atlantic provinces are still pushing the national year-to-date starts higher, Canada still needs major increases in supply growth to restore affordability in our urban centres." said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, Market Insights. "I also want to acknowledge Bob Dugan's over 20 years as CMHC's Chief Economist. His significant contributions have greatly enhanced our understanding of housing markets in Canada. We wish him all the best in his retirement."
Key Facts:
- The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 9% higher (245,083 units). Multi-unit urban starts increased 11% (195,281 units), while single-detached urban starts increased 4% (49,802 units).
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,360 units.
- Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and November 2024 continue to climb in Montréal, up 22% from the historically low 2023 totals. Meanwhile, year-to-date starts in Vancouver and Toronto are still down 14% and 20% respectively from their historically high 2023 totals.
- Actual monthly starts in Montréal (143%) and Vancouver (52%) for November are both up significantly compared to November 2023, while actual starts in Toronto are flat.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Related Links:
- Housing starts for October 2024
- Fall 2024 Housing Supply Report
- Higher rates hindered housing starts in 2023
- Canada's potential capacity for housing construction
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
January - November 2023 - 2024
|
Area
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
Province
|
2023
|
2024
|
%
|
2023
|
2024
|
%
|
2023
|
2024
|
%
|
N.L.
|
406
|
586
|
44
|
139
|
331
|
138
|
545
|
917
|
68
|
P.E.I.
|
185
|
237
|
28
|
574
|
985
|
72
|
759
|
1,222
|
61
|
N.S.
|
1,372
|
1,469
|
7
|
4,317
|
4,731
|
10
|
5,689
|
6,200
|
9
|
N.B.
|
823
|
912
|
11
|
2,784
|
3,685
|
32
|
3,607
|
4,597
|
27
|
Atlantic
|
2,786
|
3,204
|
15
|
7,814
|
9,732
|
25
|
10,600
|
12,936
|
22
|
Que.
|
3,939
|
4,036
|
2
|
25,923
|
34,740
|
34
|
29,862
|
38,776
|
30
|
Ont.
|
14,036
|
12,366
|
-12
|
66,353
|
54,745
|
-17
|
80,389
|
67,111
|
-17
|
Man.
|
1,555
|
1,617
|
4
|
4,081
|
4,090
|
0
|
5,636
|
5,707
|
1
|
Sask.
|
969
|
1,233
|
27
|
2,789
|
2,546
|
-9
|
3,758
|
3,779
|
1
|
Alta.
|
11,150
|
14,334
|
29
|
20,583
|
28,620
|
39
|
31,733
|
42,954
|
35
|
Prairies
|
13,674
|
17,184
|
26
|
27,453
|
35,256
|
28
|
41,127
|
52,440
|
28
|
B.C.
|
5,190
|
4,117
|
-21
|
37,752
|
35,532
|
-6
|
42,942
|
39,649
|
-8
|
Canada
|
39,625
|
40,907
|
3
|
165,295
|
170,005
|
3
|
204,920
|
210,912
|
3
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
227
|
169
|
-26
|
917
|
884
|
-4
|
1,144
|
1,053
|
-8
|
Barrie
|
679
|
422
|
-38
|
1,528
|
504
|
-67
|
2,207
|
926
|
-58
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
203
|
206
|
1
|
255
|
153
|
-40
|
458
|
359
|
-22
|
Brantford
|
367
|
196
|
-47
|
402
|
150
|
-63
|
769
|
346
|
-55
|
Calgary
|
5,337
|
6,586
|
23
|
12,749
|
16,066
|
26
|
18,086
|
22,652
|
25
|
Chilliwack
|
176
|
138
|
-22
|
360
|
415
|
15
|
536
|
553
|
3
|
Drummondville
|
144
|
155
|
8
|
421
|
837
|
99
|
565
|
992
|
76
|
Edmonton
|
4,519
|
6,408
|
42
|
6,908
|
10,531
|
52
|
11,427
|
16,939
|
48
|
Fredericton
|
260
|
294
|
13
|
711
|
428
|
-40
|
971
|
722
|
-26
|
Greater Sudbury
|
79
|
122
|
54
|
186
|
488
|
162
|
265
|
610
|
130
|
Guelph
|
78
|
57
|
-27
|
1,060
|
378
|
-64
|
1,138
|
435
|
-62
|
Halifax
|
525
|
738
|
41
|
3,801
|
4,015
|
6
|
4,326
|
4,753
|
10
|
Hamilton
|
275
|
385
|
40
|
2,792
|
1,758
|
-37
|
3,067
|
2,143
|
-30
|
Kamloops
|
93
|
85
|
-9
|
271
|
540
|
99
|
364
|
625
|
72
|
Kelowna
|
401
|
345
|
-14
|
2,188
|
3,426
|
57
|
2,589
|
3,771
|
46
|
Kingston
|
255
|
207
|
-19
|
1,113
|
325
|
-71
|
1,368
|
532
|
-61
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
803
|
349
|
-57
|
2,402
|
2,399
|
0
|
3,205
|
2,748
|
-14
|
Lethbridge
|
159
|
250
|
57
|
57
|
439
|
##
|
216
|
689
|
219
|
London
|
482
|
514
|
7
|
1,634
|
3,195
|
96
|
2,116
|
3,709
|
75
|
Moncton
|
225
|
262
|
16
|
1,651
|
2,447
|
48
|
1,876
|
2,709
|
44
|
Montréal
|
982
|
1,055
|
7
|
12,524
|
15,475
|
24
|
13,506
|
16,530
|
22
|
Nanaimo
|
189
|
163
|
-14
|
339
|
806
|
138
|
528
|
969
|
84
|
Oshawa
|
592
|
407
|
-31
|
1,220
|
1,162
|
-5
|
1,812
|
1,569
|
-13
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,728
|
1,724
|
0
|
9,445
|
9,010
|
-5
|
11,173
|
10,734
|
-4
|
Gatineau
|
309
|
365
|
18
|
2,419
|
3,072
|
27
|
2,728
|
3,437
|
26
|
Ottawa
|
1,419
|
1,359
|
-4
|
7,026
|
5,938
|
-15
|
8,445
|
7,297
|
-14
|
Peterborough
|
159
|
129
|
-19
|
43
|
179
|
316
|
202
|
308
|
52
|
Québec
|
521
|
577
|
11
|
4,387
|
6,171
|
41
|
4,908
|
6,748
|
37
|
Red Deer
|
70
|
89
|
27
|
110
|
253
|
130
|
180
|
342
|
90
|
Regina
|
194
|
270
|
39
|
779
|
853
|
9
|
973
|
1,123
|
15
|
Saguenay
|
178
|
181
|
2
|
467
|
580
|
24
|
645
|
761
|
18
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
873
|
623
|
-29
|
1,804
|
1,071
|
-41
|
2,677
|
1,694
|
-37
|
Saint John
|
207
|
215
|
4
|
269
|
490
|
82
|
476
|
705
|
48
|
St. John's
|
308
|
506
|
64
|
121
|
294
|
143
|
429
|
800
|
86
|
Saskatoon
|
728
|
887
|
22
|
1,699
|
1,607
|
-5
|
2,427
|
2,494
|
3
|
Sherbrooke
|
213
|
287
|
35
|
1,067
|
1,506
|
41
|
1,280
|
1,793
|
40
|
Thunder Bay
|
90
|
81
|
-10
|
154
|
208
|
35
|
244
|
289
|
18
|
Toronto
|
4,392
|
4,395
|
0
|
41,600
|
32,343
|
-22
|
45,992
|
36,738
|
-20
|
Trois-Rivières
|
170
|
189
|
11
|
1,129
|
1,360
|
20
|
1,299
|
1,549
|
19
|
Vancouver
|
2,678
|
2,020
|
-25
|
27,204
|
23,702
|
-13
|
29,882
|
25,722
|
-14
|
Victoria
|
358
|
262
|
-27
|
3,990
|
3,406
|
-15
|
4,348
|
3,668
|
-16
|
Windsor
|
287
|
443
|
54
|
894
|
1,614
|
81
|
1,181
|
2,057
|
74
|
Winnipeg
|
1,321
|
1,325
|
0
|
3,724
|
3,555
|
-5
|
5,045
|
4,880
|
-3
|
Total
|
31,525
|
33,716
|
7
|
154,375
|
155,023
|
0
|
185,900
|
188,739
|
2
|
1Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
November 2023
|
November 2024
|
%
|
November 2023
|
November 2024
|
%
|
November 2023
|
November 2024
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
36
|
76
|
111
|
24
|
43
|
79
|
60
|
119
|
98
|
P.E.I.
|
9
|
9
|
-
|
30
|
3
|
-90
|
39
|
12
|
-69
|
N.S.
|
115
|
137
|
19
|
905
|
327
|
-64
|
1,020
|
464
|
-55
|
N.B.
|
68
|
112
|
65
|
366
|
404
|
10
|
434
|
516
|
19
|
Atlantic
|
228
|
334
|
46
|
1,325
|
777
|
-41
|
1,553
|
1,111
|
-28
|
Qc
|
410
|
467
|
14
|
1,979
|
5,193
|
162
|
2,389
|
5,660
|
137
|
Ont.
|
1,306
|
1,430
|
9
|
4,366
|
4,076
|
-7
|
5,672
|
5,506
|
-3
|
Man.
|
161
|
148
|
-8
|
458
|
451
|
-2
|
619
|
599
|
-3
|
Sask.
|
115
|
145
|
26
|
328
|
293
|
-11
|
443
|
438
|
-1
|
Alta.
|
1,254
|
1,644
|
31
|
2,166
|
3,339
|
54
|
3,420
|
4,983
|
46
|
Prairies
|
1,530
|
1,937
|
27
|
2,952
|
4,083
|
38
|
4,482
|
6,020
|
34
|
B.C.
|
418
|
386
|
-8
|
2,684
|
3,662
|
36
|
3,102
|
4,048
|
30
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
3,892
|
4,554
|
17
|
13,306
|
17,791
|
34
|
17,198
|
22,345
|
30
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
18
|
11
|
-39
|
374
|
76
|
-80
|
392
|
87
|
-78
|
Barrie
|
53
|
62
|
17
|
139
|
32
|
-77
|
192
|
94
|
-51
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
35
|
29
|
-17
|
110
|
18
|
-84
|
145
|
47
|
-68
|
Brantford
|
34
|
24
|
-29
|
72
|
58
|
-19
|
106
|
82
|
-23
|
Calgary
|
594
|
717
|
21
|
1,214
|
1,831
|
51
|
1,808
|
2,548
|
41
|
Chilliwack
|
17
|
11
|
-35
|
90
|
133
|
48
|
107
|
144
|
35
|
Drummondville
|
13
|
14
|
8
|
91
|
140
|
54
|
104
|
154
|
48
|
Edmonton
|
510
|
789
|
55
|
839
|
1,354
|
61
|
1,349
|
2,143
|
59
|
Fredericton
|
26
|
36
|
38
|
74
|
108
|
46
|
100
|
144
|
44
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
2
|
33
|
##
|
2
|
421
|
##
|
4
|
454
|
##
|
Guelph
|
10
|
8
|
-20
|
8
|
32
|
300
|
18
|
40
|
122
|
Halifax
|
54
|
76
|
41
|
802
|
226
|
-72
|
856
|
302
|
-65
|
Hamilton
|
21
|
57
|
171
|
69
|
17
|
-75
|
90
|
74
|
-18
|
Kamloops
|
2
|
7
|
250
|
1
|
284
|
##
|
3
|
291
|
##
|
Kelowna
|
29
|
32
|
10
|
20
|
20
|
-
|
49
|
52
|
6
|
Kingston
|
15
|
14
|
-7
|
0
|
9
|
##
|
15
|
23
|
53
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
79
|
35
|
-56
|
324
|
49
|
-85
|
403
|
84
|
-79
|
Lethbridge
|
14
|
37
|
164
|
0
|
28
|
##
|
14
|
65
|
364
|
London
|
59
|
55
|
-7
|
116
|
136
|
17
|
175
|
191
|
9
|
Moncton
|
13
|
37
|
185
|
257
|
220
|
-14
|
270
|
257
|
-5
|
Montréal
|
103
|
119
|
16
|
986
|
2,530
|
157
|
1,089
|
2,649
|
143
|
Nanaimo
|
41
|
26
|
-37
|
25
|
129
|
416
|
66
|
155
|
135
|
Oshawa
|
2
|
30
|
##
|
411
|
20
|
-95
|
413
|
50
|
-88
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
126
|
220
|
75
|
730
|
905
|
24
|
856
|
1,125
|
31
|
Gatineau
|
3
|
30
|
##
|
27
|
318
|
##
|
30
|
348
|
##
|
Ottawa
|
123
|
190
|
54
|
703
|
587
|
-17
|
826
|
777
|
-6
|
Peterborough
|
51
|
19
|
-63
|
16
|
51
|
219
|
67
|
70
|
4
|
Québec
|
45
|
66
|
47
|
224
|
1,011
|
351
|
269
|
1,077
|
300
|
Red Deer
|
11
|
13
|
18
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
11
|
15
|
36
|
Regina
|
24
|
25
|
4
|
115
|
17
|
-85
|
139
|
42
|
-70
|
Saguenay
|
8
|
20
|
150
|
32
|
76
|
138
|
40
|
96
|
140
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
81
|
75
|
-7
|
90
|
230
|
156
|
171
|
305
|
78
|
Saint John
|
18
|
29
|
61
|
5
|
46
|
##
|
23
|
75
|
226
|
St. John's
|
31
|
71
|
129
|
24
|
43
|
79
|
55
|
114
|
107
|
Saskatoon
|
85
|
113
|
33
|
190
|
251
|
32
|
275
|
364
|
32
|
Sherbrooke
|
26
|
48
|
85
|
81
|
219
|
170
|
107
|
267
|
150
|
Thunder Bay
|
4
|
11
|
175
|
14
|
6
|
-57
|
18
|
17
|
-6
|
Toronto
|
419
|
473
|
13
|
1,885
|
1,828
|
-3
|
2,304
|
2,301
|
0
|
Trois-Rivières
|
17
|
15
|
-12
|
74
|
68
|
-8
|
91
|
83
|
-9
|
Vancouver
|
195
|
200
|
3
|
1,566
|
2,478
|
58
|
1,761
|
2,678
|
52
|
Victoria
|
28
|
15
|
-46
|
435
|
294
|
-32
|
463
|
309
|
-33
|
Windsor
|
23
|
51
|
122
|
63
|
126
|
100
|
86
|
177
|
106
|
Winnipeg
|
127
|
116
|
-9
|
445
|
426
|
-4
|
572
|
542
|
-5
|
Total
|
3,063
|
3,839
|
25
|
12,013
|
15,948
|
33
|
15,076
|
19,787
|
31
|
Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
October
|
November
|
%
|
October
|
November
|
%
|
October
|
November
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
658
|
995
|
51
|
759
|
575
|
-24
|
1,417
|
1,570
|
11
|
P.E.I.
|
256
|
122
|
-52
|
1,032
|
36
|
-97
|
1,288
|
158
|
-88
|
N.S.
|
1,769
|
1,701
|
-4
|
2,464
|
3,897
|
58
|
4,233
|
5,598
|
32
|
N.B.
|
1,005
|
1,232
|
23
|
3,643
|
4,834
|
33
|
4,648
|
6,066
|
31
|
Qc
|
4,368
|
4,803
|
10
|
38,206
|
48,536
|
27
|
42,574
|
53,339
|
25
|
Ont.
|
15,324
|
14,951
|
-2
|
49,278
|
44,399
|
-10
|
64,602
|
59,350
|
-8
|
Man.
|
1,863
|
1,686
|
-10
|
6,396
|
5,412
|
-15
|
8,259
|
7,098
|
-14
|
Sask.
|
1,750
|
1,620
|
-7
|
3,036
|
3,516
|
16
|
4,786
|
5,136
|
7
|
Alta.
|
16,426
|
18,106
|
10
|
35,763
|
40,074
|
12
|
52,189
|
58,180
|
11
|
B.C.
|
4,583
|
4,586
|
0
|
35,913
|
44,002
|
23
|
40,496
|
48,588
|
20
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
48,002
|
49,802
|
4
|
176,490
|
195,281
|
11
|
224,492
|
245,083
|
9
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
59,259
|
60,781
|
3
|
182,950
|
201,661
|
10
|
242,207
|
262,443
|
8
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
148
|
122
|
-18
|
624
|
912
|
46
|
772
|
1,034
|
34
|
Barrie
|
469
|
633
|
35
|
312
|
384
|
23
|
781
|
1,017
|
30
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
172
|
246
|
43
|
144
|
216
|
50
|
316
|
462
|
46
|
Brantford
|
30
|
147
|
390
|
636
|
696
|
9
|
666
|
843
|
27
|
Calgary
|
7,026
|
8,114
|
15
|
24,552
|
21,972
|
-11
|
31,578
|
30,086
|
-5
|
Chilliwack
|
85
|
133
|
56
|
85
|
1,596
|
##
|
133
|
1,729
|
##
|
Drummondville
|
196
|
147
|
-25
|
912
|
1,680
|
84
|
1,108
|
1,827
|
65
|
Edmonton
|
7,599
|
8,960
|
18
|
9,720
|
16,248
|
67
|
17,319
|
25,208
|
46
|
Fredericton
|
360
|
396
|
10
|
480
|
1,296
|
170
|
840
|
1,692
|
101
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
346
|
380
|
10
|
108
|
5,052
|
##
|
454
|
5,432
|
##
|
Guelph
|
65
|
66
|
2
|
48
|
384
|
##
|
113
|
450
|
298
|
Halifax
|
875
|
939
|
7
|
1,284
|
2,712
|
111
|
2,159
|
3,651
|
69
|
Hamilton
|
887
|
748
|
-16
|
600
|
204
|
-66
|
1,487
|
952
|
-36
|
Kamloops
|
112
|
79
|
-29
|
720
|
3,408
|
373
|
832
|
3,487
|
319
|
Kelowna
|
446
|
414
|
-7
|
228
|
240
|
5
|
674
|
654
|
-3
|
Kingston
|
244
|
169
|
-31
|
2,004
|
108
|
-95
|
2,248
|
277
|
-88
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
275
|
356
|
29
|
3,456
|
588
|
-83
|
3,731
|
944
|
-75
|
Lethbridge
|
211
|
432
|
105
|
72
|
336
|
367
|
283
|
768
|
171
|
London
|
448
|
518
|
16
|
5,664
|
1,632
|
-71
|
6,112
|
2,150
|
-65
|
Moncton
|
294
|
521
|
77
|
2,928
|
2,640
|
-10
|
3,222
|
3,161
|
-2
|
Montréal
|
1,150
|
1,171
|
2
|
15,221
|
30,106
|
98
|
16,371
|
31,277
|
91
|
Nanaimo
|
243
|
308
|
27
|
84
|
1,548
|
##
|
327
|
1,856
|
468
|
Oshawa
|
456
|
380
|
-17
|
96
|
240
|
150
|
552
|
620
|
12
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,482
|
2,265
|
53
|
14,232
|
10,860
|
-24
|
15,714
|
13,125
|
-16
|
Gatineau
|
390
|
352
|
-10
|
8,040
|
3,816
|
-53
|
8,430
|
4,168
|
-51
|
Ottawa
|
1,092
|
1,913
|
75
|
6,192
|
7,044
|
14
|
7,284
|
8,957
|
23
|
Peterborough
|
89
|
102
|
15
|
180
|
612
|
240
|
269
|
714
|
165
|
Québec
|
622
|
668
|
7
|
4,392
|
12,132
|
176
|
5,014
|
12,800
|
155
|
Red Deer
|
114
|
125
|
10
|
48
|
24
|
-50
|
162
|
149
|
-8
|
Regina
|
491
|
301
|
-39
|
1,224
|
204
|
-83
|
1,715
|
505
|
-71
|
Saguenay
|
108
|
227
|
110
|
3,468
|
912
|
-74
|
3,576
|
1,139
|
-68
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
483
|
654
|
35
|
720
|
2,760
|
283
|
1,203
|
3,414
|
184
|
Saint John
|
213
|
273
|
28
|
72
|
552
|
##
|
285
|
825
|
189
|
St. John's
|
544
|
793
|
46
|
660
|
516
|
-22
|
1,204
|
1,309
|
9
|
Saskatoon
|
1,238
|
1,251
|
1
|
1,536
|
3,012
|
96
|
2,774
|
4,263
|
54
|
Sherbrooke
|
300
|
463
|
54
|
4,008
|
2,628
|
-34
|
4,308
|
3,091
|
-28
|
Thunder Bay
|
107
|
97
|
-9
|
864
|
72
|
-92
|
971
|
169
|
-83
|
Toronto
|
5,900
|
4,780
|
-19
|
23,472
|
21,936
|
-7
|
29,372
|
26,716
|
-9
|
Trois-Rivières
|
150
|
176
|
17
|
276
|
816
|
196
|
426
|
992
|
133
|
Vancouver
|
2,044
|
2,312
|
13
|
28,392
|
29,736
|
5
|
30,436
|
32,048
|
5
|
Victoria
|
326
|
206
|
-37
|
3,144
|
3,528
|
12
|
3,470
|
3,734
|
8
|
Windsor
|
607
|
625
|
3
|
1,128
|
1,512
|
34
|
1,735
|
2,137
|
23
|
Winnipeg
|
1,592
|
1,376
|
-14
|
6,180
|
5,112
|
-17
|
7,772
|
6,488
|
-17
|
Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
Share this article