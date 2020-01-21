House of Rohl® Matches Unparalleled Design with Innovation at KBIS 2020

Brand to debut new products and collections from its portfolio of five global luxury plumbing brands – Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- The House of Rohl® will unveil new additions to its product portfolio at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Jan. 21-23 in booth N2719, featuring the latest products inspired by its dedication to design and innovation from the brand's portfolio: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®.

The integration of innovation, craft and expansive design in its latest collections is House of Rohl's focus as the brand aims to set a precedent for the next decade of luxury design. In addition to the latest product introductions, the brand will also feature special appearances from renowned designers and House of Rohl executives including Lou Rohl, Michael Berman, Kavita Khatri, Eveline Simard, David Cole, and Justin Storm.

"Continuing to expand our focus to exceed consumer desires is key," notes founder and chair Lou Rohl. "We keep the consumer top of mind in everything we do. This decade will mark a new chapter for luxury design, and we're determined to be at the forefront of it. I believe our newest product selections demonstrate these efforts and will continue to do so as consumer desires evolve."

Known for design and craftsmanship, House of Rohl enhances its collections by introducing the latest innovation trends.

Victoria + Albert expands its unique ENGLISHCAST™ material offering to include four designs in a new Matte White finish for both the interiors and exteriors of the baths. This new casting process ensures a soft and contemporary look and feel for the Barcelona 2, Amiata, Vetralla and ios baths without compromising the durability and stain-resistance qualities that are so important to consumers.

expands its unique ENGLISHCAST™ material offering to include four designs in a new Matte White finish for both the interiors and exteriors of the baths. This new casting process ensures a soft and contemporary look and feel for the 2, Amiata, Vetralla and ios baths without compromising the durability and stain-resistance qualities that are so important to consumers. Perrin & Rowe combines English craftsmanship with touchless technology, now available in the traditional Georgian Era™, NEW transitional Armstrong ™, and modern Holborn™ Pulldown Kitchen Faucet Collections. This technology allows consumers to turn water on and off with the motion of a hand, minimizing cross-contamination and improving the overall wellness of the kitchen. As one of the first luxury brands to incorporate touchless technology, Perrin & Rowe's faucets are sure to delight.

House of Rohl introduces two Italian additions from its brand's portfolio that support designers' and consumers' needs for creative design options.

ROHL's new Miscelo™ Bath Collection fashions a multitude of possible color and texture combinations to select from. Similar to the role that accessories serve in the wardrobe, the rich and dramatic options found in the collection serve as the eye-catching accents of the bathroom.

new Miscelo™ Bath Collection fashions a multitude of possible color and texture combinations to select from. Similar to the role that accessories serve in the wardrobe, the rich and dramatic options found in the collection serve as the eye-catching accents of the bathroom. ROHL unveils the new Eclissi™ Bath Collection inspired by the phenomenon of the perfect alignment of two planetary objects during a solar eclipse. Featuring a unique handle design with perfectly round inner and outer circles, the collection offers a variety of finish combinations designed to be a striking focal point in the bath space.

House of Rohl showcases its dedication to offering modern design options with two new collections and an expansion to an existing.

Riobel, celebrating its 25th Anniversary year , introduces its latest design with the Parabola™ Bath Collection. Inspired to be the focal point of the bathroom, as Parabola designer Eveline Simard explains, "the parabolic surface offers a simple design highlighting an inviting geometry and elegant curves, creating a unique profile."

celebrating its 25th Anniversary year introduces its latest design with the Parabola™ Bath Collection. Inspired to be the focal point of the bathroom, as Parabola designer explains, "the parabolic surface offers a simple design highlighting an inviting geometry and elegant curves, creating a unique profile." ROHL crafts the Tuario™ Kitchen Collection, showcasing the latest in contemporary design. With modern design touches that include a unique spout shape that transitions into a pulldown handspray, this new collection offers a style made to the same quality one would expect from boutique crafters in the Italian province of Novara.

crafts the Tuario™ Kitchen Collection, showcasing the latest in contemporary design. With modern design touches that include a unique spout shape that transitions into a pulldown handspray, this new collection offers a style made to the same quality one would expect from boutique crafters in the Italian province of Novara. ROHL adds to its existing Graceline® Kitchen Collection by renowned designer Michael Berman with a Pulldown Kitchen Faucet styled to include a new black/gold dual finish option. This collection celebrates a glamorous age in American culture, now with an additional contemporary flair.

Consumers can find the latest decorative plumbing innovations from the House of Rohl portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.com . For press information, please visit houseofrohl.com/press-room .

About House of Rohl.

The House of Rohl is a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands collected from around the world. Each has a unique story that connects craft, place of origin and a specialized manufacturing philosophy. Each of the brands has a particular place in the collection: Riobel® is "Brilliantly Modern," Perrin & Rowe® is "Quality Defined," Shaws® is "Handcrafted for Life," Victoria + Albert® is "Naturally Inspiring Design" and ROHL® is "Authentic Luxury". Together they bring a richness of design and heritage that offers a complete assortment of options for the kitchen and bath. The House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of the Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s Global Plumbing Group (NYSE: FBHS).

