HostDime Brazil Achieves Tier III Certification From Uptime Institute

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- HostDime, a pioneer in global edge data center infrastructure, has earned the coveted Tier III Design Certification from the acclaimed Uptime Institute for their 20,000 square foot data center in João Pessoa, Paraíba, Brazil. This comes at a time when high availability global data centers are so vital with the current pandemic.

Uptime Institute's standards are recognized worldwide for data center availability, reliability, and overall efficiencies; they are the industry standard for Design and Construction excellence.

HostDime Brazil's eye-catching, vertical facility has the great distinction of being the first Tier III data center in the entire state of Paraíba. It is the first state between Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte to meet these international standards. The data center facility was inaugurated in 2017 and underwent a rigorous process to achieve this design certification. HostDime's in-house engineers acted as the sole developer and design engineer for the facility.

"The certification obtained by HostDime Brazil confirms compliance with our internationally recognized standards. The entire process was followed from beginning to end by a team of national and international engineers who oversaw every detail of the design of the project," said Mozart Mello, CEO, Uptime Institute Brazil.

Facilities must pass strict design requirements covering mechanical, electrical, structural, and site elements. Tier III data centers must have a maximum downtime of 1.6 hours per year and 240 uninterrupted hours of activity in case of a power outage. Uptime Institute certified facilities signal to investors, customers, and the marketplace that the infrastructure will have 24/7 availability.

Currently, global edge data centers are at the forefront of the massive digital movement due to Covid-19. Many have shifted to work from home, businesses have shifted to online order, and more applications have moved to the "cloud", aka moving more data to purpose-built data centers. Societal activity has moved toward more online activities, driving consumption and the need for data centers more than ever.

Globally localized edge data centers like HostDime's Brazil data center are ideal for national and international enterprises looking to place their mission-critical workloads and data closer to the end users in Brazil, the largest country in Latin America. With a population of nearly 220 million, having data locally in Brazil to serve these users is vital. Backhauling data outside the country adds undesirable latency. Separately, there is a massive global need for more localized uses at the edge, with streaming video, video conferencing, and the IoT at an all time high, as well as the upcoming 5G adoption. Data centers are the backbone of this global digital movement.

Since construction completed in 2017, the data center has operated with a standard Tier III structure proven by independent audits. The Uptime Institute certification shows a continuous search for excellence in HostDime's operations.

"Proving excellence in our infrastructure paves the way for Brazil's much needed data center ecosystem. It also strengthens the global character that HostDime has; to offer the high availability of a certified data center confirms we are part of this new cloud edge adoption here in Brazil." - Filipe Mendes, CEO, HostDime Brazil.

HostDime Brazil also boasts other certifications, like ISO 27001, which ensures a high quality in Information Security management, and ISO 20000, that validates the management of quality of IT services, and SOC 2 Type 2, which confirms the security and high availability of customer data. HostDime is also proudly a "Great Place to Work" certified company.

About HostDime Global Corp

HostDime.com, Inc. is a global data center infrastructure provider offering an array of cloud products from bare metal servers to colocation services that cater to a range of clients, from entry to enterprise-level operations. Since 2003, HostDime has built data centers with humble beginnings in Florida. HostDime designed purpose-built and privately-owned data centers in Florida, USA as well as Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, and operates data centers in partner facilities in Hong Kong, India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

HostDime.com, Inc. currently has over 350 employees globally. Consistently ranked as one of the most reputable global data center providers, HostDime has 15+ years of experience and 25,000+ active clients.

